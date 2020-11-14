CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BTU, CACC and RCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

BTU Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 3, 2017 - October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 27, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Peabody Energy Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (b) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; (c) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown; (d) the Company's low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (e) The Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; and (f) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

CACC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 1, 2019 - August 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 1, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Credit Acceptance Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (ii) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (iii) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (iv) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (v) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

RCL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 4, 2020 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 7, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Royal Caribbean misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) the Company falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; (3) the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19; and (5) the Company's ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

