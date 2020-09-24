CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BLNK, POR and LX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BLNK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/blink-charging-company-information-request-form?prid=9575&wire=1

POR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/portland-general-electric-company-information-request-form?prid=9575&wire=1

LX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=9575&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

BLNK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 23, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/blink-charging-company-information-request-form?prid=9575&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Blink Charging Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

POR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2020 - August 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 2, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/portland-general-electric-company-information-request-form?prid=9575&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Portland General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3)as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 9, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=9575&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues