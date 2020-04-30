CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANAB, EHTH and DNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

ANAB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/anaptysbio-inc-loss-form?prid=6263&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AnaptysBio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients' average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company's decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio's lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

EHTH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-form?prid=6263&wire=1

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

DNK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Phoenix pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/phoenix-tree-holdings-limited-loss-form?prid=6263&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, the documents Phoenix Tree issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China - particularly in Wuhan - at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

