CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, XP and LBRT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ALGN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form-2?prid=6010&wire=1

XP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-form?prid=6010&wire=1

LBRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?prid=6010&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

ALGN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form-2?prid=6010&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

XP Inc. (XP)

XP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 20, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-form?prid=6010&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

LBRT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?prid=6010&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584798/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ALGN-XP-and-LBRT-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



