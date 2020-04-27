CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, CRON and IQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

ALGN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 1, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

CRON Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 11, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cronos Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

IQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 29, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, iQIYI, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

