CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ACAD, EBS and SPCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACAD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 18, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin supplemental new drug application (sDNA) contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Food and Drug Administration Agency was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

EBS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2020 - April 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 18, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Emergent Biosolutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

SPCE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 27, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

