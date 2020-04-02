CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AAN, ALGN and VMW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AAN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aarons-inc-loss-form?prid=5892&wire=1

ALGN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form-2?prid=5892&wire=1

VMW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-form?prid=5892&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aarons, Inc. (AAN)

AAN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 2, 2018 - February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 28, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aarons-inc-loss-form?prid=5892&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aarons, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive Leasing ("Progressive") and Aaron's Business ("AB") segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

ALGN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form-2?prid=5892&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

VMW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-form?prid=5892&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583657/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-AAN-ALGN-and-VMW-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



