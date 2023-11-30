Class 3A football state championship preview: Bell County vs. Christian Academy-Louisville

It’s championship weekend for the 2023 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. Here’s a look at Saturday’s Class 3A state title game at Kroger Field.

Kickoff: Noon Saturday.

RPI Ratings: No. 1 CAL (.77631); No. 3 Bell County (.70960).

Cantrall Ratings: No. 1 CAL (91.9); No. 2 Bell County (69.0).

Championship game history: CAL — Three state titles (Class 2A in 2016 and 2018, Class 3A in 2022) in three finals appearances; Bell County — two state titles (Class 3A in 1991, Class 4A in 2008) in three appearances (2019 runner-up).

Quick hits

Class 3A scoring ranks: No. 2 Bell County (41.4 ppg); No. 3 CAL (41.2 ppg).

Class 3A defense ranks: No. 1 CAL (10.8 ppg); No. 20 Bell County (24.4 ppg).

▪ Bell County head coach Dudley Hilton is second in all-time KHSAA football wins to Belfry’s Philip Haywood. Hilton has had three separate stints as the Bell County coach, his most recent run beginning in 2016. Hilton led Bourbon County to the 2A championship in 1997 and Bell County to the 3A title in 1991 and the 4A title in 2008. His lone finals loss was in the 2019 3A finals to Belfry.

▪ CAL head coach Hunter Cantwell was a quarterback for the University of Louisville from 2005-09. After three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, Cantwell served as the quarterbacks coach for Campbellsville University prior to his hiring as head coach of Carroll County High School. He was hired to be CAL’s head coach in 2019.

Mr. Football watch: Since the Kentucky Football Coaches Association took up naming the state’s Mr. Football in 2019, the award has never failed to go to a state championship game most valuable player who also had the career stats to back it up. The award is given annually to a player deemed to be the state’s most outstanding senior by the KFCA. Class A’s top candidates (with career marks) would be:

▪ CAL QB Cole Hodge (8,952 yards, 133 TDs passing; 1,904 yards, 24 TDs rushing);

▪ Bell County RB Daniel Thomas (7,008 yards, 94 TDs rushing; 801 yards, 8 TDs receiving; 163 yards, 4 TDs passing; 309 tackles, 13 sacks).

Bell County’s Daniel Thomas broke Kentucky’s record for rushing yards in a season in 2023.

Standouts

CAL: Cole Hodge, Sr. QB (3,870 yards, 55 TDs passing; 587 yards, 7 TDs rushing); Connor Hodge, Jr. QB/WR/DB (1,410 yards, 22 TDs receiving; 46 tackles, 11 interceptions, 2 interception TD returns); Justin Ruffin, Sr. WR/DB (1,320 yards, 17 TDs receiving; 37 tackles, 2 interceptions); Jeffrey Vazzanna, So. RB/LB (603 yards, 11 TDs rushing; 275 yards, 6 TDs receiving, 2 sacks).

Bell County: Blake Burnett, So. QB/DB (874 yards, 12 TDs passing; 461 yards, 6 TDs rushing; 54 tackles, 9 interceptions); Hayden Dameron, Jr. TE/DE (180 yards, 4 TDs receiving; 98 tackles, 7 sacks); Elijah Hampton, So. WR/DB (346 yards, 5 TDs receiving), Daniel Thomas, Sr. RB/OL/DL (state record 3,682 yards, 53 TDs rushing, 89 tackles, 1 sack).

CAL 42, Bell County 12.

State championships

At Kroger Field in Lexington

Tickets: Available by advance sale digitally at KHSAAtickets.org. No walk-up paper tickets sold.

Streaming broadcasts: Subscription required for live video stream at KHSAA.tv. Pay-per-view live video at Go.PrepSpin.com. Free audio stream at KHSAA.net.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Class A: Raceland (11-3) vs. Pikeville (11-2), Noon.

Class 2A: Owensboro Catholic (14-0) vs. Mayfield (12-1), 4 p.m.

Class 4A: Covington Catholic (14-0) vs. Boyle County (14-0), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Class 3A: Christian Academy-Louisville (13-1) vs. Bell County (13-1), Noon.

Class 6A: Bryan Station (11-3) vs. Trinity (11-3), 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Cooper (12-2) vs. Bowling Green (11-3), 8 p.m.

