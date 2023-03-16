Class of 2023: Graduation dates set in Miami-Dade, Broward public schools

The graduation schedule for the Class of 2023 is set in Broward and Miami-Dade public high schools.

In Broward County, graduating seniors from 48 high schools, technical colleges and education centers will participate in ceremonies from Friday, June 2, to Thursday, June 8, including weekends. Ceremonies will occur at various venues in Broward County and are to begin at 9 a.m. and, like Miami-Dade, last throughout the day. The latest ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.

In Miami-Dade, graduating seniors from 66 public schools will receive their diploma from Tuesday, May 30, to Wednesday, June 7, excluding weekends, the district announced Thursday. Graduations are to begin at 9 a.m. and last throughout the day at multiple venues across the county, with some schools’ ceremony beginning at 8 p.m.

Here is the 2022-23 graduation schedule:

Miami-Dade County

The schedule can also be found on the district’s website.

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU

Tuesday, May 30: Westland Hialeah Senior High School; Miami Carol City Senior High School; Hialeah Senior High School

Wednesday, May 31: Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School; Miami Central Senior High School; American Senior High School

Thursday, June 1: North Miami Beach Senior High School; School for Advanced Studies; Robert Morgan Educational Center

Friday, June 2: Miami Killian Senior High School; Miami Southridge Senior High School

Monday, June 5: Homestead Senior High School; Miami Sunset Senior High School

Tuesday, June 6: Miami Lakes Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Watsco Center at University of Miami

Tuesday, May 30: Coral Gables Senior High School; Southwest Miami Senior High School; South Dade Senior High School

Wednesday, May 31: G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School; Felix Varela Senior High school; Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School

Thursday, June 1: Miami Palmetto Senior High School; Hialeah Gardens Senior High School; Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School

Friday, June 2: Miami Senior High School; Barbara Goleman Senior High School

Monday, June 5: Miami Coral Park Senior High School; Miami Beach Senior High School; Coral Reef Senior High School

Tuesday, June 6: John A. Ferguson Senior High School; North Miami Senior High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall

Tuesday, May 30: Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer; William H. Turner Technical Arts High School; Miami Springs Senior High School

Wednesday, May 31: South Miami Senior High School; Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School; TERRA Environmental Institute

Thursday, June 1: Booker T. Washington Senior High School; Maritime and Science Technology (MAST)Academy; Miami Jackson Senior High School

Friday, June 2: Miami Norland Senior High School; Miami Northwestern Senior High School

Monday, June 5: Law Enforcement Officers Memorial High School; International Studies Preparatory Academy;

Tuesday, June 6: Miami Edison Senior High School; Design and Architecture Senior High School; New World School of the Arts

Wednesday, June 7: Jose Martí MAST 6-12 Academy; MAST @ FIU Biscayne Bay Campus; iPreparatory Academy

Schools scheduled to graduate at Miami Dade College North Campus

Tuesday, May 30: Young Men’s Preparatory Academy

Wednesday, May 31: Young Women’s Preparatory Academy

Friday, June 2: iTech @Thomas Edison Senior High School

Monday, June 5: Miami Dade Virtual School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Tuesday, June 6: Medical Academy for Science and Technology(MAST) @ Homestead; Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts

Wednesday, June 7: Cutler Bay Senior High School; BioTECH @ Richmond Heights 9-12 High School; Center for International Education: A Cambridge Associate School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Brucie Ball Educational Center

Tuesday, May 30: Brucie Ball Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center

Tuesday, May 30: Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Robert Renick Educational Center

Wednesday, May 31: Robert Renick Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Neva King Cooper Educational Center

Friday, June 2: Neva King Cooper Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the School Board Administration Building SBAB Auditorium

Monday, June 5: Miami Dade Online Academy

Schools scheduled to graduate at Robert Morgan Senior High School

Tuesday, June 6: Miami MacArthur Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Miami Lakes Educational Center

Wednesday, June 7: Jan Mann Educational Center; Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy for Community Education

Broward County

The schedule can be found on the district’s website.

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, June 2: College Academy; McFatter Technical College; McArthur High School;

Saturday, June 3: Blanche Ely High School; Dillard 6-12

Sunday, June 4: Boyd Anderson High School; Coconut Creek High School

Monday, June 5: H.D. Perry Education Center; Hallandale High School

Tuesday, June 6: Atlantic Technical College; Atlantic Technical High School

Wednesday, June 7: Northeast High School; Stranahan High School;

Thursday, June 8: Hollywood Hills High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Bright Horizons Center

Friday, June 2: Bright Horizons

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Monday, June 5: Lauderhill 6-12

Wednesday, June 7: Broward Virtual School; Dave Thomas Education Center; Millennium 6-12; Seagull Alternative High School; Whiddon Rogers Education Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Nova Southeastern University

Friday, June 2: Taravella High School

Saturday, June 3: Coral Glades High School; Coral Springs High School; Sheridan Technical College; Sheridan Technical High School

Sunday, June 4: Piper High School; South Plantation High School; Stoneman Douglas High School

Monday, June 5: Deerfield Beach High School; Flanagan High School; Monarch High School

Tuesday, June 6: Cooper City High School; Fort Lauderdale High School; McArthur High School

Wednesday, June 7: Everglades High School; Miramar High School; West Broward High Schoo

Thursday, June 8: Nova High School; South Broward High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at Cross Creek School

Friday, June 2: Cross Creek School

Schools scheduled to graduate at Pompano Beach High School Gymnasium

Friday, June 2: Pompano Beach High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at Quest Center

Tuesday, June 6: Quest Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Whispering Pines Center

Friday, June 2: Whispering Pines Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Wingate Oaks Center

Friday, June 2: Wingate Oaks Center

Schools that do not yet have a venue, as of March 16

Monday, June 5: Western High School

Monday, June 5: Cypress Bay High School

