Class of 2023: Graduation dates set in Miami-Dade, Broward public schools

The graduation schedule for the Class of 2023 is set in Broward and Miami-Dade public high schools.

In Broward County, graduating seniors from 48 high schools, technical colleges and education centers will participate in ceremonies from Friday, June 2, to Thursday, June 8, including weekends. Ceremonies will occur at various venues in Broward County and are to begin at 9 a.m. and, like Miami-Dade, last throughout the day. The latest ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.

In Miami-Dade, graduating seniors from 66 public schools will receive their diploma from Tuesday, May 30, to Wednesday, June 7, excluding weekends, the district announced Thursday. Graduations are to begin at 9 a.m. and last throughout the day at multiple venues across the county, with some schools’ ceremony beginning at 8 p.m.

Here is the 2022-23 graduation schedule:

Miami-Dade County

The schedule can also be found on the district’s website.

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU

▪ Tuesday, May 30: Westland Hialeah Senior High School; Miami Carol City Senior High School; Hialeah Senior High School

▪ Wednesday, May 31: Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School; Miami Central Senior High School; American Senior High School

▪ Thursday, June 1: North Miami Beach Senior High School; School for Advanced Studies; Robert Morgan Educational Center

▪ Friday, June 2: Miami Killian Senior High School; Miami Southridge Senior High School

▪ Monday, June 5: Homestead Senior High School; Miami Sunset Senior High School

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Miami Lakes Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Watsco Center at University of Miami

▪ Tuesday, May 30: Coral Gables Senior High School; Southwest Miami Senior High School; South Dade Senior High School

▪ Wednesday, May 31: G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School; Felix Varela Senior High school; Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School

▪ Thursday, June 1: Miami Palmetto Senior High School; Hialeah Gardens Senior High School; Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School

▪ Friday, June 2: Miami Senior High School; Barbara Goleman Senior High School

▪ Monday, June 5: Miami Coral Park Senior High School; Miami Beach Senior High School; Coral Reef Senior High School

▪ Tuesday, June 6: John A. Ferguson Senior High School; North Miami Senior High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall

▪ Tuesday, May 30: Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer; William H. Turner Technical Arts High School; Miami Springs Senior High School

▪ Wednesday, May 31: South Miami Senior High School; Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School; TERRA Environmental Institute

▪ Thursday, June 1: Booker T. Washington Senior High School; Maritime and Science Technology (MAST)Academy; Miami Jackson Senior High School

▪ Friday, June 2: Miami Norland Senior High School; Miami Northwestern Senior High School

▪ Monday, June 5: Law Enforcement Officers Memorial High School; International Studies Preparatory Academy;

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Miami Edison Senior High School; Design and Architecture Senior High School; New World School of the Arts

▪ Wednesday, June 7: Jose Martí MAST 6-12 Academy; MAST @ FIU Biscayne Bay Campus; iPreparatory Academy

Schools scheduled to graduate at Miami Dade College North Campus

▪ Tuesday, May 30: Young Men’s Preparatory Academy

▪ Wednesday, May 31: Young Women’s Preparatory Academy

▪ Friday, June 2: iTech @Thomas Edison Senior High School

▪ Monday, June 5: Miami Dade Virtual School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Medical Academy for Science and Technology(MAST) @ Homestead; Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts

▪ Wednesday, June 7: Cutler Bay Senior High School; BioTECH @ Richmond Heights 9-12 High School; Center for International Education: A Cambridge Associate School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Brucie Ball Educational Center

▪ Tuesday, May 30: Brucie Ball Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center

▪ Tuesday, May 30: Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Robert Renick Educational Center

▪ Wednesday, May 31: Robert Renick Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Neva King Cooper Educational Center

▪ Friday, June 2: Neva King Cooper Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the School Board Administration Building SBAB Auditorium

▪ Monday, June 5: Miami Dade Online Academy

Schools scheduled to graduate at Robert Morgan Senior High School

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Miami MacArthur Educational Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Miami Lakes Educational Center

▪ Wednesday, June 7: Jan Mann Educational Center; Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy for Community Education

Broward County

The schedule can be found on the district’s website.

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

▪ Friday, June 2: College Academy; McFatter Technical College; McArthur High School;

▪ Saturday, June 3: Blanche Ely High School; Dillard 6-12

▪ Sunday, June 4: Boyd Anderson High School; Coconut Creek High School

▪ Monday, June 5: H.D. Perry Education Center; Hallandale High School

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Atlantic Technical College; Atlantic Technical High School

▪ Wednesday, June 7: Northeast High School; Stranahan High School;

▪ Thursday, June 8: Hollywood Hills High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Bright Horizons Center

▪ Friday, June 2: Bright Horizons

Schools scheduled to graduate at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

▪ Monday, June 5: Lauderhill 6-12

▪ Wednesday, June 7: Broward Virtual School; Dave Thomas Education Center; Millennium 6-12; Seagull Alternative High School; Whiddon Rogers Education Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Nova Southeastern University

▪ Friday, June 2: Taravella High School

▪ Saturday, June 3: Coral Glades High School; Coral Springs High School; Sheridan Technical College; Sheridan Technical High School

▪ Sunday, June 4: Piper High School; South Plantation High School; Stoneman Douglas High School

▪ Monday, June 5: Deerfield Beach High School; Flanagan High School; Monarch High School

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Cooper City High School; Fort Lauderdale High School; McArthur High School

▪ Wednesday, June 7: Everglades High School; Miramar High School; West Broward High Schoo

▪ Thursday, June 8: Nova High School; South Broward High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at Cross Creek School

▪ Friday, June 2: Cross Creek School

Schools scheduled to graduate at Pompano Beach High School Gymnasium

▪ Friday, June 2: Pompano Beach High School

Schools scheduled to graduate at Quest Center

▪ Tuesday, June 6: Quest Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Whispering Pines Center

▪ Friday, June 2: Whispering Pines Center

Schools scheduled to graduate at Wingate Oaks Center

▪ Friday, June 2: Wingate Oaks Center

Schools that do not yet have a venue, as of March 16

▪ Monday, June 5: Western High School

▪ Monday, June 5: Cypress Bay High School