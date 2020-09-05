Class of 2021: how will you learn at university?

Scenes of overflowing lecture halls, with impassioned professors inspiring students, are a staple of any university-based drama. But for many students choosing the institution where they want to study in September 2021, they may be a thing of the past.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, from September lecture theatres are more likely to be used as spaces where socially distanced seminars can be held. Increasingly, lectures – or at least the content contained within them – are being moved online.

Some students are worried about the number of contact hours – a loose term referring to the amount of time spent with tutors through lectures, seminars and tutorials – they will get this year, while students looking ahead to September 2021 could be forgiven for feeling apprehensive.

“When students go back, teaching and learning will undoubtedly be different,” says Allison Littlejohn, director of University College London’s knowledge lab. “There will definitely be less face-to-face teaching in the next semester, and more blended learning.” A Times Higher Education snapshot survey found this year that most institutions were hoping to offer a mixture of face-to-face and online teaching.

Asked if she thinks the class of 2020-21 will experience the same scenario, Littlejohn pauses. “The truth is, I don’t know,” she says. “If universities find that students like a mix of methods, they may switch to having more online learning. I do think there will be more online and blended learning going forward.”

But it could mean that the students of 2021-22 can expect – in some ways – a much richer experience. According to Littlejohn, a good blended course will include a clear structure, access to resources such as short videos and – most importantly – activities to help students learn specific concepts and test understanding.

According to the Higher Education Policy Institute’s (Hepi) 2020 survey of student experiences, the contact hours students can expect varies significantly from course to course. Veterinary students see the highest number of hours, and communications and media students the fewest. But despite strikes and the pandemic, this year students still reported more timetabled contact hours, in smaller class sizes.

Many students have already seen much of their learning move online, but that hasn’t necessarily led to a reduction in contact hours. Katie Adamson, a 19-year-old second-year law student, was among the Cambridge student body that learned all lectures would be online until at least summer 2021.

Having the lecture content readily available before supervised group work has proved useful, and it’s not the only bonus, Adamson says. “We get to stay in bed longer and not risk missing our lectures because of it,” she jokes. She has been told to expect the same contact hours when she returns, and while lectures will be online, “supervisions” – or classes – will continue in small, socially distanced groups. “I’m really grateful for that,” she says. “The most important part of our academic experience will continue as much as possible.”

Real interaction, as long as it’s safe, is crucial to good learning, says Littlejohn. “There has to be the opportunity to forge connections,” she explains. “Going for coffee with friends after a lecture is often as informative as the lecture. Not only do you learn about the subject, but you learn to be with people who are quite different to those you knew before.”

Online learning portals can also use learning analytics to track whether students are keeping up, while predictive modelling can flag if a student is likely to drop out and alert tutors that they may need to provide more support.

“Academically, it can be very difficult for students to be noticed in large settings. In a lecture hall with hundreds of others, it’s impossible really to know if they are understanding,” says Littlejohn.

Imogen Dear, a second-year criminology and sociology student at the University of Surrey, has been told to expect eight to nine hours of lectures and seminars per week with bite-size videos, key reading and activities. “Our lecturers will be able to see if we’re viewing the videos, reading and activities, and I presume if we’re not taking part in online learning, we’ll have a one-to-one meeting with our personal tutor,” she says. “I’m not worried about the blended learning, or them tracking my work – it actually motivates me.”

