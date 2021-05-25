Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Know Which State Was in Favour or Against

The nation is currently dealing with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the states have imposed lockdown and curfew in order to break the chain. At such a time, the majority of education boards have postponed the class 12 board exams. Many states have evaluated or are in the process of evaluating class 10 students on the basis of internal assessment and marks obtained in the previous exams. However, the decision for Class 12 exams has not been taken by many.

In the meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, education ministers, secretaries from states were also invited to discuss the way forward on class 12 board exams. In the meeting, many states had suggested holding boards were necessary others were against it.

Here is a look at who said what in the high-level meeting and the status of the 12th board exams in each state.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be organising Class 12 exams from June 1. The board has decided to conduct the exams in a rather unique way. As per CGBSE, candidates will be allowed to collect question papers and blank answer sheets from the exam centre and will have to submit the same latest by June 5.

Delhi

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister, has clearly said that the state government is not in favour of conducting board exams. Sisodia added that he will be putting forward the same suggestion before the centre. He added that at this point in time the Centre’s top priority should be the vaccination against COVID-19 and procuring Pfizer to vaccinate children.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is yet to take a decision on the class 12 exams. The state government has canceled class 10 exams and the evaluation will be done on the basis of internal assessment.

Gujarat

The government mentioned that they will be conducting the class 12 exams when the COVID-19 situation is better in the country. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also mentioned that the idea of reducing the duration of the exam will be considered.

Jharkhand

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister, has clearly stated that it is not a good idea to hold Class 12 board examinations. He added that as per the suggestions of stakeholders in his states it is being said that maintaining adequate social distancing during the course of examinations will not be possible.

Karnataka

Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, has opined that holding class 12 exams is extremely important and necessary for the future of students. He said that a decision regarding this will be taken in the coming days while keeping the centre’s suggestions in mind.

Kerala

The government has told the centre that they will ensure that all measures for smoothly conducting the board exams will be taken. The state has however suggested vaccination of students before the exams are held.

Maharashtra

As of now, the state has not taken any decision regarding the matter. Maharashtra had earlier postponed the class 12 board exams in the wake of the pandemic and during the meeting, Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, had said that a no-exam route should be taken, especially because students will be appearing for entrance exams for college admissions.

Odisha

The state is currently preparing to deal with Cyclone Yaas and a final decision regarding the board exams will be taken once it passes.

Tamil Nadu

The state is in favor of holding the exams when the COVID-19 cases are on a decline. State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamohzi mentioned that there is no point in passing all students as Class 12 exams have a huge role to play in the career formation of students.

Uttar Pradesh

UP Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, has said that the board is all set to hold exams and is prepared enough to not only hold exams without any hiccups but will declare the exam results within a month of holding the exams. The UP Board has not cancelled class 10 boards yet, like other exams.

West Bengal

There has been no cancellation of board exams in the state. The final decision on this is expected by next week.

Punjab

In the meeting, Punjab asked for a way of holding exams which is ‘safe’ for students. In a news18.com exclusive report, PSEB officials informed, considering holding class 12 exams only or major subjects. It will also offer option to appear later for COVID-affected students.

