A class of 100? COVID-19 plans overwhelm some teachers with huge virtual classes

PHOENIX – Family members were at high risk of COVID-19, so Norma Hernandez said she had no choice but to keep her three kids at home for the school year, rather than send them to school in person.

It’s a decision most parents have had to contemplate this year, but the virtual option comes with worrisome trade-offs. In Hernandez’s case, her son's fourth grade class in a virtual program in Gilbert, Arizona, has as many as 55 students, an “overwhelming” load for his teacher, she said.

"My son is lucky he has me at home," she said.

While some students returned to classrooms around the country, others remain at home and could stay in the virtual classroom for the next year or even longer because of health concerns.

School districts responded by launching online programs at an unprecedented scale. Parents, caregivers and educators said they're dismayed by online class sizes as high as 100 students in some school districts.

Those organizing virtual programs said larger classes are acceptable, in part because students often work at their own pace in virtual classes. Some programs require a few hours of live instruction a day or even just a few check-ins every week. Experts said some instruction should be live, so kids can see their friends and feel a part of the class.

Isabela Hernandez works on a school assignment from home in Gilbert, Ariz. More

Many districts with fledgling online programs are learning what the right teacher-student ratio is, said Diana Sirko, superintendent of the Mesa County Valley School District in western Colorado.

"It was like starting a completely new school," she said.

Others worry that ballooning class sizes are a sign of worsening teacher shortages in parts of the country where schools struggled to hire and retain quality teachers even before the pandemic.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman wrote in a statement that she has anecdotally heard of more teachers leaving the field.

"I am deeply concerned about our critical teacher shortage, worsened by COVID-19, that continues to create larger classrooms whether those classrooms are virtual or in-person," she wrote.

Classes with more than 100 students

Valerie Lim has two kids in Gilbert schools. Her first grader's class began the year with 70 kids, and her fourth grader's class started with 53. Lim has asthma, and other family members have health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19, so the family chose virtual school.

"The teachers are overwhelmed," she said. "There's literally no way that you can form the types of connections that you would want to make as a teacher with your students."

Though Gilbert's virtual program includes the promise of one-on-one time between teachers and students, Lim said the time amounts to about 10 minutes a week. It seems like teachers have to "triage" students, she said, and prioritize helping the ones who need it the most.

The heavy workload for teachers raises questions about the virtual experience for students who don't have a parent present to help or who don't have ready access to additional resources.

Gilbert Public Schools teachers work with students in smaller groups and individually on some days, district spokesperson Dawn Antestenis wrote in an email.

"Online teachers have time available to teach more students," she wrote.

COVID-19 and schools: Summer parties, teacher shortages push suburban schools to scrap reopening plans

Some districts struggle to keep up with the demand for virtual education.

In Great Falls, Montana, 40 to 60 students are on a wait list for spots in virtual middle and high school classrooms in the public school district, according to Heather Hoyer, an assistant superintendent.

Story continues