Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America: Future Growth Potential of Remanufactured Turbochargers is Higher
Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles replacement turbocharger aftermarket in the United States and Canada, in terms of both volume (million units) and value ($ million).
It analyzes unit shipment and revenue by product subcategories, such as new turbocharger, and remanufactured turbocharger, and in terms of product technologies, such as variable geometry turbochargers (VGT) and fixed-geometry turbochargers (FGT). The research deliverable also discusses the average manufacturer-level price and its forecast and average retail price points of turbo technologies across both IAM and OES channels. It also covers distribution channel share, and the channel participant mix and their revenues.
The base year for analysis is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. In addition, technology trends, company profiles of key suppliers (OES & IAM), and growth opportunities, such as white spaces in reverse logistics, and opportunities around fit, availability, and future-proofing impact of electric and hybrids are also discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Replacement Turbos Aftermarket Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Crucial Questions this Research Deliverable will Address
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Market Trends by Turbo Technology and Product Type
Connected, Autonomous, Shared, EVs' Implications on the Replacement Turbos Aftermarket in 2028
Forecast Assumptions
Turbo Penetration in VIO
Turbo Penetration in New Vehicle Sales: Cars vs. Light Trucks
Replacement Turbochargers: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Replacement Turbochargers Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Subcategory
Replacement Turbochargers Technology Trend: VGT vs. FGT.
Replacement Turbochargers Revenue Forecast by Product Subcategory
Replacement Units and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Replacement Turbochargers Pricing Forecast by Product Subcategory
Average Retail Pricing Trends of Replacement Turbochargers: By Channel, Product Type, & Technology
Replacement Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
Revenue Share by Key Distribution Channel Partners
Revenue Share of Top Participants
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Company Profiles & Technology Overview
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Reverse Logistics
Growth Opportunity 2: Variable Geometry Turbochargers
Growth Opportunity 3: eTurbo Boosting Technologies
5. The Last Word
The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions
6. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Now?
List of Exhibits
