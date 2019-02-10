Clash at Daytona 2019: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Daytona 500 exhibition race

Joey Logano has had more than two months to enjoy his 2018 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but it's now time to focus on defending that title.

At Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash, an exhibition tune-up ahead of the Daytona 500, Logano will be back on the track competing for the first time since he overpowered rival Martin Truex Jr. down the stretch at Homestead for his first championship.

MORE: Watch the Clash at Daytona live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Truex will be in a new car, the No. 19 under Joe Gibbs Racing management. He previously raced the No. 78 car for Furniture Row Racing.

Jimmie Johnson, meanwhile, will drive an Ally-sponsored car rather than his traditional Lowe's vehicle.

Here's everything to know about the Clash at Daytona, including how to watch live on TV and stream online.

When is the Clash at Daytona?

The race will take place Sunday, Feb. 10. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET.

TV channel, live stream for the Clash at Daytona

The race will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. It also can be live-streamed of fuboTV.

Where is the Advance Auto Parts Clash?

Like the Daytona 500, the Advance Auto Parts Clash is held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. It's the first of a series of "Speedweeks" races held at the track in the lead-up to "The Great American Race" on Feb. 17.