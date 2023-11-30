Clarkson's Farm confirmed to return following cancellation reports

Amazon Studios

Clarkson's Farm will return for a fourth season on Prime Video, after rumours that it would be cancelled back in January.

Focusing on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, the show was apparently on the verge of being axed along with The Grand Tour over the presenter's comments about Meghan Markle in his column for The Sun in December 2022.

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios' head of unscripted in the UK, Fozia Khan, said at Content London today (November 30) that Clarkson's Farm would shoot season 4 "very soon", while describing it as an "incredible" show.

The third season is set to launch in 2024.

Khan previously said at the Edinburgh TV Festival back in August that those at Amazon Studios were "shocked and disappointed" by Clarkson's comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

"I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson," she added at the time.

Following Clarkson's controversial column, The Sun issued an apology, stating: "Columnists' opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives."

Clarkson acknowledged the backlash last December and said: "I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Elsewhere, Prime Video recently decided not to bring back Harlan Coben's Shelter, The Horror of Dolores Roach and With Love for further seasons.

Shelter and Dolores Roach lasted just one season, while With Love ended after season 2.

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1-2 are streaming on Prime Video, with season 3 planned for 2024.



