Clarkson’s Farm Season Two release date confirmed by Amazon Prime

Jeremy Clarkson is back for the second series of Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm (Clarkson’s Farm/IMDB)

The release date has finally been confirmed for the highly anticipated second series of Clarkson’s Farm.

Fans won’t have too long to wait until they get their second dose of journalist-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson, 62, continuing to cluelessly navigate his way on Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds as streaming service Amazon Prime have announced the new series will be available from February 10.

This time around will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the farm, plus, Clarkson’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant with farm manager Kaleb Cooper Kaleb yet again saving the day on numerous occasions.

Viewers can also expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Clarkson aims to expand his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team; tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Jeremy’s better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

According to a press release, it promises to “bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure.”

A third series was greenlit in October with production already underway.