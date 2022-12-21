Clarks Originals and Packer Just Covered the Wallabee in Snakeskin

Packer just teased an upcoming collaboration with Clarks Originals, and it's one that we're very much here for.

The New York-based label's Brand Director, Victor Kan, took to Instagram to share a few photos of the upcoming collab, showcasing two Wallabee boots covered in snakeskin. The caption reads "FW22-SS23," suggesting that fans won't have long to wait before the boots are officially released.

The new boots arrive in two subtle colorways of pink and beige, a far cry from the last time that Clarks saw its beloved Wallabee doused in snakeskin. The collaboration sees Packer join a long list of impressive partnerships for Clarks this year, including Moncler, C.P. Company and Bodega.

No official release information has been shared as yet, but we're keeping our finger on the pulse (and on Kan's Instagram, of course.)

Take a look at the upcoming collab above and while you're here, check out our list of the best footwear silhouettes of 2022. Who knows, Packer and Clarks may just find themselves in our list for 2023.