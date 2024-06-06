Clarke on who drops out, Morgan call and 'negative Normans'
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been facing the media as his side prepare for Friday's final friendly before opening Euro 2024 against hosts Germany on 14 June.
Here are the key points:
Clarke knows which two players will be dropped from the squad but he has not informed them yet. Wouldn’t be drawn on whether one of the four goalkeepers in the provisional squad will head home.
Says he is ignoring the "negative Normans", feeling there was too much criticism and negativity following a sticky win over Gibraltar on Monday.
Insists Stuart Armstrong will be fine and will get the all clear to resume full training with the group on Monday.
Scott McTominay, who has also been suffering with a knock, won't start on Friday but is expected to come off the bench.
Scotland team against Finland will be "more familiar" than the side that faced Gibraltar, with Clarke saying the friendly provides a "mix and match" opportunity between giving players game-time and preparing for Germany opener.
Surprise late call-up Lewis Morgan gives the team "good options" and proves Clarke looks far and wide for players.
"Really interested" to see what U21 striker Tommy Conway brings to the group and the Bristol City striker has fitted in with the national team really well.
After 5,000 children took in Scotland's opening training session on Thursday, Clarke talks up the importance of inspiring the next generation this summer.