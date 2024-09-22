Clark throws for 388 yards and 3 TDs to lead Missouri State over UT Martin 31-24

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 31-24 victory over UT Martin on Saturday night.

Clark's 35-yard touchdown strike to DVontae Key stretched the Missouri State lead to 24-7 midway through the third quarter and his 3-yard TD toss to Connor Lair made it 31-14 with 12:50 left in the game. Clark also connected with Hunter Wood from the 1 just before halftime.

Key finished with five catches for 91 yards and Wood had five for 61 for Missouri State (2-2).

Patrick Smith's 8-yard touchdown run pulled the Skyhawks to 24-14 with 3:38 left in the third.

Jaren Van Winkle's 31-yard field goal capped the scoring with 2:24 to play.

Kaiya Sheron threw two touchdown passes and was 20-of-27 passing for 213 yards for UT Martin (1-3).

The Associated Press