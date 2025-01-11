Clark, Texas A&M-CC Islanders host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-5, 2-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-6, 3-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Texas A&M-CC and UT Rio Grande Valley square off on Saturday.

The Islanders have gone 8-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 82.9 points and is shooting 51.3%.

The Vaqueros are 2-2 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC scores 82.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 71.3 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 13.3 more points per game (81.9) than Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents (68.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

K.T. Raimey is averaging 13.6 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press