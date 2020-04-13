‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel’ Biopic Marks Highest-Rated Lifetime Movie In Four Years

Click here to read the full article.

The Lifetime original movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel sang loud and proud on Saturday night, hitting a high note in viewership, netting a staggering 2.7 million total viewers in L+SD, according to Nielsen. This marks the highest-rated original movie for Lifetime since 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The TV movie, which included lauded performances by Aunjanue Ellis, Angela Birchett, Sheléa Frazier, Kierra Sheard and Raven Goodwin, was the strongest original movie for all television for 2020 across key demos including both broadcast and cable. To add to their winning night, The Clark Sisters was the best ad-supported cable original movie since 2018 in key demos. With the biopic, Lifetime has the boasting rights of having the top three original movies on ad-supported cable in 2020 in key demos, alongside with Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

More from Deadline

For those who didn’t catch The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, you will have the opportunity to sing and praise alongside the cast with an encore airing of the TV movie on Lifetime tonight at 8/7pm CT. The movie is also available for your viewing pleasure on VOD.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.