Clark scores 41, No. 12 Iowa women top Huskers in semifinals

  • Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) fights for control of the ball with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and forward Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) fights for control of the ball with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and forward Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) shoots under Iowa forward Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) shoots under Iowa forward Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, left, and Nebraska guard Sam Haiby go to the floor for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/8

    APTOPIX B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, left, and Nebraska guard Sam Haiby go to the floor for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) makes a pass over Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) makes a pass over Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) drives on Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) drives on Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) blocks the shot of Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) blocks the shot of Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne (34) tries to shoot between Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) and guard McKenna Warnock (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne (34) tries to shoot between Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) and guard McKenna Warnock (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder signals to her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    8/8

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder signals to her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) fights for control of the ball with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and forward Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) shoots under Iowa forward Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, left, and Nebraska guard Sam Haiby go to the floor for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) makes a pass over Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) drives on Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) blocks the shot of Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne (34) tries to shoot between Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) and guard McKenna Warnock (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder signals to her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Caitlin Clark
    American basketball player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa pulled away from Nebraska for an 83-66 win in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Saturday.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes (22-7), who have won five straight, face No. 14 Indiana, the fifth seed, in Sunday's championship game.

Iowa beat the sixth-seeded Cornhuskers (24-8), who knocked off top-seeded and 10th-ranked Michigan on Friday, twice in the regular season and Clark had 31 points in each game. She had a double-double in one game, a triple-double in the other.

Monika Czinano, who had 31 points in one of the earlier games, added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who shot a blistering 67% in the second half. Kate Martin had 11 rebounds.

Clark had 19 points on 4-of-15 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and seven turnovers in the first half when the Hawkeyes had to score the last four points to take a 38-35 lead.

She was 9-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and two turnovers in the second half, scoring 22 points. It was the fourth 40-point game this season for the nation's leading scorer and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Isabelle Bourne scored 16 points to lead the Cornhuskers (24-8), who had won five straight. Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 15 points each with Haiby grabbing eight rebounds.

Nebraska, which came in shooting 38% from 3-point range, had by far its worst game of season behind the arc, making a season-low 3 on 26 attempts.

Clark and Czinano combined for 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting in the third quarter when the Hawkeyes stretched the lead to 13. Nebraska was 4 of 16 from the field in the fourth quarter and never got closer than 12.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai