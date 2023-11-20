Clark, No. 2 Iowa bounce back from first loss with 113-90 win over Drake

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 35 points and 10 assists and Kate Martin had a career-high 25 points as No. 2 Iowa responded from its first loss of the season, beating Drake 113-90 on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (4-1), coming off a 65-58 loss to Kansas State on Thursday night, scored a program-record 64 points in the first half, shooting 75% in the first quarter and 65% in the first half.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year and unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of her college career, making 14 of 22 shots, including 5 of 11 3-pointers. Clark was just 9 of 32 from the field, 2 of 16 in 3-pointers, in Thursday’s game.

Martin had an even bigger turnaround. She went scoreless in Thursday’s game, but was 10 of 12 from the field in this game.

Sharon Goodman had 15 points and Molly Davis added 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes shot 64% for the game.

Grace Berg led Drake (3-1) with 19 points. Katie Dinnebier and Anna Miller each had 15 points. Taylor McAulay and Courtney Becker each had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Drake: The Bulldogs, coming off an 85-73 win over Iowa State last Sunday, ran with the Hawkeyes early, but cooled off as Iowa closed the first half with a 14-2 run. Drake was able to get inside shots in the first quarter before the Hawkeyes cut that off.

Iowa: Coach Lisa Bluder was unhappy with the lack of post touches in Thursday’s loss, so the Hawkeyes made an effort to get the ball inside, especially in the first half. Iowa had 36 points inside in the first half and 60 for the game after having just 30 for the entire game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Drake: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday in the first round of the Vibrant Thanksgiving Classic..

Iowa: Plays Purdue-Fort Wayne in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida on Friday.

