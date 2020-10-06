Clark Middleton, actor on The Blacklist and Twin Peaks , dies at 63

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Actor Clark Middleton, best known for appearing in The Blacklist and the recent Twin Peaks revival, has reportedly died after battling the West Nile Virus. He was 63.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 — beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend,” his wife Elissa said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Middleton was best known for acting in 13 episodes of NBC's The Blacklist as Glen Carter, a DMV employee and tracker for Raymond Reddington. The actor also portrayed Audrey Horne's (Sherilyn Fenn) husband Charlie in Showtime's Twin Peaks revival in 2017.

His other TV credits include Fringe, The Path, Law & Order, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., American Gods, and Gotham. On the big screen, Middleton appeared in films like Sin City, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Snowpiercer, and Birdman.

Middleton is survived by his wife Elissa, with whom he ran the acting school APT 929.

In a statement to EW, The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp reacted to the news, calling Middleton "an incredible guy in every way."

"I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way," he wrote. "He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit … I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon."

Amir Arison, who appeared alongside Middleton in The Blacklist and the 2007 film Day Zero, also shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram.

"Curious, funny, thoughtful, passionate, grateful, dedicated, a major major talent, and a true gentleman. I’m at a loss. Rest in peace friend," Arison said.

As of Sept. 22, there have been 174 total cases of West Nile Virus in the country this year, with six deaths. According to the CDC, WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, although only 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness. There are currently no vaccines to prevent, or medications to treat, WNV in people.

