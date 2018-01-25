Clark leads No. 9 Cincinnati over Temple 75-42

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) -- In the 117-year history of Cincinnati's basketball program, only four players had accumulated at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Senior forward Gary Clark made it five Wednesday night.

''Anytime you do something at Cincinnati that Oscar Robertson did,'' coach Mick Cronin said, ''that's pretty impressive.''

Clark had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland scored 11 of his 13 in the first half to help the No. 9 Bearcats extend the nation's longest home winning streak with a 75-42 victory over Temple.

With the score out of reach in the second half, attention turned to Clark, who came into the game needing eight rebounds for 1,000. He grabbed his eighth board with 18 minutes remaining, then added two more before subbing out to a loud ovation with eight minutes left.

Clark has 1,259 points and 1,002 rebounds during his distinguished career.

''I'm really happy for him,'' Cronin said. ''It's an incredible achievement. He's a winning player, probably the most valuable player in our conference with all the things he does.''

Kyle Washington had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference), who won their 11th consecutive game overall and 37th straight at home while completing a regular-season sweep of the Owls.

Cincinnati is playing home games at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University while its own building gets renovated.

It was the worst loss of the season for Temple (10-10, 2-6), which shot a season-low 28.6 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

''They make you run your offense differently,'' Owls coach Fran Dunphy said. ''You have to play basketball, you have to make a cut, you have to be strong with the basketball. We drove the middle of the floor and got a number of turnovers just by not being strong enough with the ball.''