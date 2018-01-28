Clark, Evans lead No. 9 Cincinnati past Memphis 62-48

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Opponents don't score many points against No. 9 Cincinnati's defense, with the Bearcats ranking second in the country allowing only 56.6 points a game.

Memphis didn't even reach that average.

The Bearcats held Memphis to 31.1 percent shooting, kept the Tigers from getting in an offensive flow much of the game and the combination helped Cincinnati win its 12th straight Saturday with a 62-48 victory over Memphis.

''We got control early. I thought our defense was excellent most of the night,'' Bearcats coach Mick Cronin said. ''You hold a team to 31 percent, you outrebound them by eight (39-31), you're going to win.''

Gary Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jacob Evans added 14 points - including a pair of 3-pointers to break Cincinnati (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) out of a second-half shooting slump, when Memphis got within 36-32.

Evans' 3-pointers were part of a 15-2 Cincinnati rally that put the game away as Memphis lost its second straight after a four-game winning streak.

''We had their lead down to four, and then we missed three straight free throws, and then the front end of a one-and-one,'' said Memphis coach Tubby Smith, whose team ended the night 17 of 29 from the line. ''I think a lot of it had to do with fatigue. Fighting to come back, you dig yourself such a deep hole, you lose your legs getting out of it.''

That ''hole'' in the first half reached 19 points before Cincinnati carried a 34-21 lead into the break. The Tigers were able to put a dent in the Bearcats' advantage in the early stages of the second half. Cincinnati missed its first five shots, leading to a timeout from Cronin.

Eventually, the Bearcats would miss 10 of their first 11, allowing Memphis to creep as close as 36-32 before Cincinnati let loose with its 3-point barrage to pull away for good.