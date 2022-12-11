Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and No. 16 Iowa dispatched Minnesota 87-64 on Saturday night.

Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference). Clark, a junior, finished one assist shy of claiming her eighth career triple-double and second of the season. She added four steals. Czinano made 11 of 17 shots before fouling out. McKenna Warnock pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Clark and Czinano both scored eight points to help the Hawkeyes grab a 24-18 lead after one quarter.

Clark scored 11 in the second quarter and Iowa took a comfortable 49-37 lead into halftime. Mara Braun scored all 14 of her points in the first half for Minnesota (5-5, 1-1). She made 5 of 10 shots from the floor, while her teammates hit only 7 of 28.

Iowa's lead was still 12 heading into the final period, but Clark buried a 3-pointer and Czinano scored three straight baskets to up the Hawkeyes' advantage to 75-55 with 8:15 left to play.

Amaya Battle had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out for the Golden Gophers, who have lost eight straight to Iowa.

Czinano's younger sister Maggie Czinano scored four points off the bench for Minnesota.

