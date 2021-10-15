Clark County Judge-Executive dies after short battle with COVID-19, reports say

Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace died Thursday after he suffered complications with COVID-19, according to the Herald-Leader’s news partner WKYT.

The Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart told WKYT Pace passed away at the Clark Regional Medical Center. WTVQ reports Pace had been in quarantine and battling the virus for the a few days before he was taken to the emergency room Thursday night.

It’s unclear if Pace was vaccinated or if he had any underlying health conditions.

Pace, a Republican, has held the office since 2019.