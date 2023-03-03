Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling killed after shooting near campus

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Atlanta police arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday after they say he shot and killed Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples was arrested on Thursday after police said he shot and killed Sterling in the parking lot of a Catholic center near Clark Atlanta University campus on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Police said that Sterling and Holliman-Peoples knew each other, and that they had communicated both before and the day of the shooting. Sterling allegedly got into a vehicle parked behind the Catholic center on Thursday before a dispute broke out, which led to gunfire. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation.

Police are looking for a third suspect, who they said was also in the car at the time of the shooting. Holliman-Peoples is recovering in a local hospital after he sustained injuries in the incident, too.

Sterling was just starting his sophomore season with the Panthers, who opened the 2023 season on a 3-12 start. They are set for a three-game series with Miles College next this weekend.

“He was excellent. Everybody loved him,” Sterling’s youth coach, Ernest Radcliffe, told the Journal-Constitution. “He was a coach’s dream. A coach would love to have 25 Jatonne Sterlings.”

