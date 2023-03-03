Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling killed after shooting near campus

Atlanta police arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday after they say he shot and killed Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples was arrested on Thursday after police said he shot and killed Sterling in the parking lot of a Catholic center near Clark Atlanta University campus on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Police said that Sterling and Holliman-Peoples knew each other, and that they had communicated both before and the day of the shooting. Sterling allegedly got into a vehicle parked behind the Catholic center on Thursday before a dispute broke out, which led to gunfire. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation.

Police are looking for a third suspect, who they said was also in the car at the time of the shooting. Holliman-Peoples is recovering in a local hospital after he sustained injuries in the incident, too.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and teammates of our student Jatonne Sterling. Please keep his family and the entire CAU community in your prayers. #WeAreCAU pic.twitter.com/OVrP4QW8bq — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) March 1, 2023

Last night students from the AUC gathered to attend a candlelight vigil to celebrate and remember the life of Jatonne Sterling. The event was coordinated by CAU students in conjunction with the CAU Student Government Association. pic.twitter.com/1fRwGgiYf4 — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) March 2, 2023

Sterling was just starting his sophomore season with the Panthers, who opened the 2023 season on a 3-12 start. They are set for a three-game series with Miles College next this weekend.