Clark with 41 points leads Texas Southern over MVSU 91-77

HOUSTON (AP) -- Donte Clark scored a career-best 41 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Texas Southern kept Mississippi Valley State winless with a 91-77 victory on Saturday night.

Clark was 16 of 26 from the field for the Tigers (4-15, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Derrick Bruce added 16 points and Trayvon Reed had 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Mississippi Valley State took a 46-42 lead at intermission on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Lorenzo Hunt after trailing through much of the first half.

That lead evaporated early in the second half on a Clark jumper and the Tigers were up 52-51 with 14:50 to play. They took the lead for good on two foul shots by Bruce followed by a Jerry Perry layup for a 60-57 edge with 11:26 left. TSU led by as much as 15 in the final minute.

Jordan Evans scored 22 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-19, 0-6). Dante Scott added 18 points, Hunt had 12 and Kylan Phillips 10.