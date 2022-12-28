Clarification of timings relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meeting and Warrant Holder Meeting of Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED



(“DCAC” or the “Company”)

Clarification of timings relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meeting and Warrant Holder Meeting of DCAC

Further to the press release issued on 20 December 2022, the Board of Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited wishes to clarify that the voting deadline is 1500 CET on 6 January 2023. Shareholders should return proxy forms directly to their custodian in order to enable registration of proxy votes in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting, Class Meetings and Warrant Holder Meeting. Shareholder voting is greatly appreciated.

Please direct any queries regarding to the Admina team at the following email address:

disruptive@admina.gg

