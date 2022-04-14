Clariant completes divestment of 50 % stake in Scientific Design joint venture
Clariant International Ltd
MUTTENZ, APRIL 14, 2022
Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemicals company, today announced that it has completed the divestment of its 50 % stake in the joint venture which owns Scientific Design Company Inc. The transaction was announced on 2 February, 2022.
Clariant’s 50 % share in Scientific Design was valued at USD 130 million. Together with a profit-sharing agreement beginning on 1 January, 2021 until the closing of the transaction, Clariant’s net cash inflow, before tax and transaction cost amounts to USD 139.4 million.
Clariant intends to use the proceeds of the divestment to invest into growth projects within the core Business Areas, execute the strategy along sustainability and innovation, fund the performance improvement programs as well as strengthen Clariant’s balance sheet to reach and defend a solid investment grade rating.
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’ and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.
