Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream: Start time and how to watch fight online and on TV today

Claressa Shields is making her UK debut as a professional in Cardiff (Getty Images)

Cardiff will host Claressa Shields’ highly-anticipated UK debut tonight.

The self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ provides the chief support for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams in the Welsh capital, defending her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring women’s middleweight titles against two-weight world champion Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena.

Two-time Olympic champion Shields is a legend of the sport and the only boxer - male or female - ever to reign undisputed in two different divisions simultaneously.

11-0 as a professional, the American is back in the boxing ring for the first time since a comfortable points win over Marie-Eve Dicaire in March 2021, having ventured into the world of MMA with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Shields stopped Brittney Elkin in her first PFL bout before dropping a split decision against Abigail Montes in October.

The only person ever to beat the highly-decorated 26-year-old in a boxing ring is Britain’s Savannah Marshall, with the duo expected to meet again as professionals in a massive showdown later this year.

Indeed, the rivals were supposed to compete on the same card in Birmingham in December, only for Shields’ bout to be moved and Marshall to suffer a hand injury.

Instead, Hartlepool’s Marshall - who knocked out both the previously undefeated Lolita Muzeya and Maria Lindberg in 2021 - is now slated to defend her WBO belt again against EBU European champion Femke Hermans in Newcastle on March 12.

However, Marshall will be in Cardiff this weekend also to keep a close eye on her bitter foe ahead of what would be one of the biggest showdowns in boxing history.

How to watch Shields vs Kozin

TV channel: Saturday night’s BOXXER card is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Shields vs Kozin is the co-main event, expected to get underway at approximately 9pm. As ever, that will depend on the length of the earlier undercard bouts.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will also bring you all the action on Saturday night via our LIVE fight blog.