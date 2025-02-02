Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for heavyweight title fight

Claressa Shields faces Danielle Perkins for the undisputed heavyweight title Sunday at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. (Terrell Groggins/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins live results, round-by-round updates, highlights, ring walks and start time for the Shields vs. Perkins fight card on Sunday night at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. WBC heavyweight champion Shields defends her belt against Perkins with the vacant WBA, IBF and WBO belts also on the line.

Shields (15-0, 3 KOs), Uncrowned's No. 1 pound-for-pound women's boxer in the world, is a five-division champion and former two-division undisputed champion, having held the undisputed super welterweight crown in 2021 and the undisputed middleweight title twice between 2019 and 2024. Shields won the WBC heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse this past July.

Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs) has never been scheduled for more than eight rounds and comes into the bout as far less experienced than her championship opponent. Perkins boxed on the undercard of Shields' fight with Lepage-Joanisse, winning a wide unanimous decision over Christianne Fahey.

Heavyweight prospects Brandon Moore (16-1, 10 KOs) and Skylar Lacy (8-0-2, 6 KOs) clash on the undercard in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds. Moore recently teamed up with Dmitry Salita's Salita Promotions, which is promoting Sunday's card and has a long-standing relationship with Shields.

Shields vs. Perkins begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on DAZN, with main event ring walks expected at around 11:00 p.m. ET.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and highlights, as well as play-by-play of the main card below.

Main Card (7:30 p.m. ET, DAZN)

Undisputed heavyweight title: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins

Super lightweight: Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron

Heavyweight: Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy

Super middleweight: Leon Lawson III vs. Chris Thompson

Super welterweight: Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Keon Papillion

Super featherweight: Caroline Veyre vs. Carmen Vargas