Claressa Shields proves class to win in unanimous points decision against Savannah Marshall

Gareth A Davies
·4 min read
Claressa Shields dominated against Savannah Marshall and was the deserved winner at the O2 - GETTY IMAGES
Claressa Shields dominated against Savannah Marshall and was the deserved winner at the O2 - GETTY IMAGES

They did not disappoint. It was billed as the fight of their lives, a rivalry spanning a decade, and a chance to settle who was really the greatest at middleweight. The answer was clear, so clear, after 10 rounds.

It was an unanimous decision for Claressa Shields – 96-94, 97-93 twice – who calls herself “The GWOAT” (“Greatest Woman Of All Time”) and the 27-year-old from Flint, Michigan produced a masterclass to outpoint her great rival Britain’s Savannah Marshall in a fight long overdue.

This was a huge night for women’s boxing, and for Shields, one of life’s great survivors and an inspiring figure.

The curtain rose for the long-standing rivals to deliver on a night of history underlining and highlighting the growth and interest in women’s boxing at the 02 Arena. Delayed five weeks due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the venue was sold out. But it was Shields who showed her levels or, as one of her mentors Floyd Mayweather Jnr would have told her,  “skills to pay the bills”. And some.

The protagonists were straight into action. The American won the opening three rounds handily, standing her ground with the heavy-punching Marshall - 10 knockouts in her previous 10 victories – and showing better timing than her foe from Hartlepool. Shields, the two-time Olympic gold medallist, holder of the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight titles, won the early exchanges against the WBO title holder Marshall. However, Shields, with no fewer than 12 titles in three weight divisions, had something to prove.

Both undefeated in 12 fights coming into this, Marshall is the only boxer to have beaten Shields, on her way to winning the world amateur title in China in 2012.

Shields was on the attack from the first round at the O2 - ACTION IMAGES
Shields was on the attack from the first round at the O2 - ACTION IMAGES

Shields’ promoter had likened the fight to “Ali vs Foreman”, the most-watched fight of all time between heavyweights Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974. Others had called it a modern day “Leonard vs Hearns”, pitching the speed and skill of the great Sugar Ray Leonard against the finishing power of Thomas Hearns, but this contest was much more nuanced than that.

Shields was clearly ahead after the first third of the contest, Marshall’s face begin to show the ravages of the battle. Even trapped on the ropes, Shields countered cleverly against the malevolence which the British fighter attempted to bring. Yet it was in vain, as she was caught time and again by the American’s counter-hooks.

Marshall had labelled Shields “pillow fists” in the past, but heavy shots landed from Shields and it began to register on Marshall’s reddening face. The longer the fight went on, the more it became clear that Shields is a master of the ring, taking Marshall beyond seven rounds for the first time in her career. Though defeated the Briton will return.

After a lot of trash talk in the run up to the fight Shields and Marshall were complimentary about each other after the bout - ACTION IMAGES
After a lot of trash talk in the run up to the fight Shields and Marshall were complimentary about each other after the bout - ACTION IMAGES

Earlier, the vicious rivalry between Americans Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner in the build-up was settled in the co-feature, WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine champion Mayer losing her belts to WBC holder Baumgardner in a junior lightweight title unification fight which ended in a split decision.

Baumgardner used her speed and elusiveness, and although the result was received as controversial, with Mayer clearly crestfallen by the judges’ scores, it was an elite fight, brilliantly executed by both.

It was Baumgardner’s power punches which caught the eyes of the judges. After the 10 rounds, Baumgardner handed Mayer her first career defeat in her 18th fight. The 28-year-old almost doubled up on Mayer’s punch totals to win 96-95, 96-95 on two of the judges’ cards. Mayer, angered by the scores, was up 97-93 on the third judge’s card.

There were 11 women’s fights on the card last night and victories for several British prospects.

Olympic champion Lauren Price beat Hungary’s Timea Belik by fourth-round stoppage. A middleweight gold medallist in Tokyo, Price is now competing two divisions below at welterweight.

Featherweight Karriss Artingstall, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, dominated Marina Sakharov, of France, over six rounds to record her second professional victory.

Highly-touted Caroline Dubois, younger sister of WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, outclassed the Bulgarian Milena Koleva.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.