Claressa Shields, Cecilia Braekhus talk potential clash for women's boxing supremacy

In boxing, you always want to see the best fighting the best. Unfortunately, showdowns between boxing's elite are few and far between. When they do happen, they often end up producing magical moments for fans of the sweet science.

We saw that in September when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin stood toe-to-toe for 36 minutes with the Mexican star winning a narrow decision to become the unified middleweight champion. Last Saturday night, WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury battled to a thrilling split draw in arguably the best heavyweight title showdown in the United States in over 25 years.

This Saturday night, the women will take center stage as undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and unified middleweight champion Claressa Shields will be in action on the same show, but in separate fights. Braekhus headlines against Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes while Shields takes on Femke Hermans (10:20 p.m. ET, HBO).

Three weeks ago, Shields easily dispatched Hannah Rankin via unanimous decision. Two days later, it was revealed Shields would be competing on the final HBO Boxing card. There was an assumption by many that having Braekhus and Shields on the same card indicated that a battle between the top two women's fighters on the planet was on the horizon.

Without question, a Braekhus-Shields clash would be one of the biggest fights in the history of women's boxing.

Braekhus (34-0, nine KOs) is regarded as the consensus No. 1-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The native of Norway became the WBA and WBC welterweight champion in her 11th fight in March 2009. She added the WBO belt in May 2010 and the IBF strap in September 2014.

Shields (7-0, two KOs) became the first boxer in American history to win consecutive Olympic gold medals, at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. In her fourth pro fight, Shields captured the WBC and inaugural IBF female super middleweight titles. Last June, the Flint, Mich., native won the vacant WBA and inaugural IBF female middleweight titles.

The two appear to be on a collision course and there will be lines drawn in the sand when they attempt to outdo one another Saturday.

"People need to know I’m the No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the world," Braekhus told Sporting News. "It's unanimous all across the sport and all the media people. That is pretty unique and one of the reasons why I'm headlining this card on HBO. The other reason is my record. You go look at my record and you will see I’ve had 34 fights and you can find world champions, top pound-for-pound fighters and a lot of the top names. I know I'm new to the American audience, but I have been around for a very long time."

Shields understands the lines the boxing public are trying to draw between her and Braekus. She wants to make it clear to everyone that she is at the top of the food chain and would like to prove it to Braekhus. But Shields says she has some unfinished business at 160 pounds before that fight can occur.

"It’s a fight I want in the future," Shields admitted to SN. "I think it is great that the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world are fighting on the same card. People are drawing their own lines. Right now, I’m focused on 160 pounds. I want to beat Christina Hammer and become the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. I do want to face Cecilia, but it's not going to happen next. I will be fighting Christina Hammer in the first quarter of next year."

Shields added: "Of course, people are going to compare us. I just hope when they compare us, they will be saying that they will agree more with me saying I’m the greatest women’s fighter of all time. I feel like she is a great fighter, but I feel like my style is better."

When the topic of fighting Shields was brought up, Braekhus' voice perked up. She knows how the big it could be, but she also wants to taper expectations for the time being as there are obstacles.

"It’s hard to say right now because she is two weight divisions above me and that’s a lot," Braekhus said. "She's going to be facing Christina Hammer next year. I think it's too early to start discussing (but) me and Claressa fighting would be huge."

The biggest issue is the weight at which that the fight would take place. Braekhus competes two weight classes lower than Shields. The only realistic options would be for the showdown to be at a catchweight of 152 pounds — as we saw for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Floyd Mayweather in September 2013 — or at 154 pounds.

Shields didn't hesitate to suggest a weight at which that the fight could take place. Braekhus wouldn't reveal whether she would be willing to move up, but she made it clear that Shields would have to move down.

"One (hundred) fifty-four (pounds)," Shields emphatically said. "People think I'm this belt snatcher, but I don’t want the 147-pound belts. That’s not what I want. She feels like she’s No. 1 pound-for-pound and I say that I am No. 1 pound-for-pound. And we are close enough in weight that we should meet in a fight and let the fighters decide that. I don’t want the belts. I don’t believe I can make 147 even though my nutritionist believes I can. I believe 154 is the lowest I can go and I would gladly box Cecilia there."

"She would definitely need to move down a bit," Braekhus said.

The winner between Braekhus and Shields would no doubt be the best in the world and arguably the greatest women's fighter of all time.

Laila Ali and Ann Wolfe have both been regarded as the greatest women's fighters in boxing history. Unfortunately, they never faced each other in the squared circle to settle it.

Braekhus and Shields have the opportunity to prove it in the near future. Should both of them continue their winning ways, a clash seems inevitable as long as they can agree upon a weight class.

Hopefully, Braekhus and Shields do what Ali and Wolfe never did.