Claressa Shields’ boxing return rescheduled for Oct. 15 after postponement due to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Claressa Shields’ return to the boxing ring has a new date.

The multi-time boxing champion and PFL fighter is set to take on Savannah Marshall on Oct. 15 in a women’s middleweight title unification bout at The O2 in London. The news was announced by the promotion on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Shields and Marshall were originally scheduled to fight on Sept. 10, but the event was postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The decision was made by the British Boxing Board of Control out of respect for the passing of the Queen.

Shields, a two-time boxing Olympic gold medalist, also competes in MMA. She’s currently signed to the PFL and is expected to return at the 2022 PFL Championship on Nov. 25.

Shields is 1-1 in MMA. She successfully debuted with a TKO win over Brittney Elkin in June 2021, but then lost in her sophomore outing in October, coming up short in a split-decision against Mexico’s Abigail Montes.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie