Clarence Hill: Why Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys are most disputed 12-win playoff team ever

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·4 min read

It was a simple question to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last Thursday and he spoke volumes.

A Cowboys team that has achieved back-to-back 12 wins seasons for the first time since 1992-1995 when won three Super Bowl titles and that has made back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2006-2007 is also arguably the most mistrusted, scrutinized and questioned alleged Super Bowl contender in NFL history.

Why is that?

“Is that a real question?,” Prescott answered rhetorically and incredulously. “It’s because we’re the Dallas Cowboys. And obviously we haven’t won in what 20-something years. I mean, 26 years. Not only are we the most covered, but for the last not 26 years, people have gotten to talk about the loss and losses. And not only that, what if you’re my age or younger, you’ve never seen the Cowboys win and so you don’t understand how they’re America’s team or how this is the number one sports organization. I think that’s a no brainer, why we why we get ‘the Hey,’ why people have doubt.”

“But I think that’s every motivation for those guys in there to just shut people up.We haven’t played for the last 26 years. I’ve played for seven but it takes a good team in all three phases and we have that and we’re not going to let our focus or anything be deterred because of other people’s doubts.”

The Cowboys were considered one of three favorites to contend for the Super Bowl out of the NFC and possibly win their first championship since 1995, ending a 26-year drought.

Of course, all this was before Sunday’s 26-6 embarrassing nothing burger against a Washington Commanders team that has already booked its vacation plans for the offseason and may be tempted to get a little petty and book a trip for the Cowboys to Cabo for the following week.

Where’s Tony Romo to lead the way?

A team that had a chance for a franchise-record tying 13-win of the season is now headed to Tamp Bay for the wild card playoffs against the Buccaneers in a game that no one believes they can win.

Sure, it’s partly about quarterback Tom Brady, who has never lost the the Cowboys in their career.

But it’s mainly about Prescott and the Cowboys who continue be their own enemy when it comes playing well when it matters most.

At the end of the day the outcome of the Washington game was of little consequence as the only way the Cowboys could improve their playoff seeding and avoid a trip to Tampa Bay was if they beat Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Giants.

The Eagles won 22-16 so the Cowboys were locked into a date at Tampa Bay win or lose.

But they wanted to play well and go into the playoffs with some confidence and momentum.

And Prescott wanted to end his nasty streak of interceptions, which somehow belied how well he and the offense had been playing since returned from missing five games with a fractured thumb.

The Cowboys were No. 1 in the league in offense efficiency. They were No. 1 in points. They were No. 1 on third downs and in No. 1 in yards.

Yet all anyone wanted to talk about was Prescott’s interceptions and that was going to hold them back in the playoffs because no one trust him or the Cowboys to come up big and suddenly play mistake free football.

So how did Prescott and the Cowboys shut all the doubters and naysayers against Washington and give them something else to talk about heading into the playoffs?

By throwing gasoline in the fiery narrative with easily their worst performance of the season and one the worst performance of his career.

Prescott completed 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards. His completion percentage of 37.8 was the worst of his career. His 45.8 quarterback rating was the second-worst of his career.

The Cowboys offense had 12 3-and-outs and the running game amassed just 64 yards, the second lowest of the season.

But it is Prescott who will have the airwaves buzzing, thanks to a performance that included his second pick-6 of the season. Prescott ended the season with an interception in seven straight games.

Despite playing in just 12 games, He finished tied for the league-lead in interceptions with 15.

Critics don’t trust the Cowboys because their history but they also don’t trust them because they don’t believe in Prescott, who is the most talked about scrutinized franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Mike McCarthy is fond of saying, defenses win championships but quarterbacks win the Super Bowl.

If you didn’t believe that Prescott could lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title before Sunday’s self-described “crappy” performance, how can you believe it now?

“That’s all that’s all I’ve done,” Prescott said when asked about his confidence in responding with a better performance in the playoffs. “I’ve been having to get back up all my life.”

Trust is earned.

Latest Stories

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Grand Prix champions Gilles, Poirier withdraw from Canadian championships

    OSHAWA, Ont. — Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, gold medallists at last month's ISU Grand Prix Final, will miss next week's Canadian figure skating championships after Gilles underwent an appendectomy. Gilles and Poirier were having a career-best season, winning both of their Grand Prix assignments, and the Final in Turin, Italy. Gilles, 30, and the 31-year-old Poirier won bronze at the 2021 world championships. They had considered retirement after their seventh-place finish at last ye