Clarence Hill: Five Things from the Dallas Cowboys’ 49-29 blowout victory over Bears

No Ezekiel Elliott was no problem for the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s 49-29 victory against the Chicago Bears.

Backup running back Tony Pollard had a coming-out party in place of the injured Elliott and the Cowboys offense was as wide open and explosive as it’s been all season with quarterback Dak Prescott also enjoying a season-best performance.

The same can’t be said for a Cowboys defense, which has led the way all season, but gave up four touchdowns in a game for the first time and was gashed on the ground for 240 yards.

But the big questions about the Cowboys were on offense and they were answered in emphatic fashion as they head into next week’s bye on a roll with their second straight victory and 6-2 record at the break.

Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high tying 14 carries.

Prescott passed for 250 yards and rushed for a touchdown and had a touchdown passing.

The Cowboys scored a season high in points, surpassing the 30-point mark for the first time all season.

And the Cowboys scored toucdowns on their first four offensive possessions, marking the first time a Cowboys team had done so since 2014.

Pollard, Cowboys run game just fine without Ezekiel Elliott

Any questions about Tony Pollard’s ability to carry the load as the lead back back were answered emphatically in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 49-29 victory against the Chicago Bears.

Pollard took a toss on third-and-1 around the left end, weaving through tacklers and did not stop until he broke the tape in the end zone.

It was his career-high tying 14th carry of the game and Pollard still had juice in his legs in a game he started place of the injured Ezekiel Elliott.

Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

The Cowboys also supplemented the loss of Elliott with runs from quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a 25-yard run on third-and-1 in the first half, receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin and rookie running back Malik Davis.

It all added up to a season-high 200 yards on the ground for the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott had it going in the passing game and on third down

Quarterback Dak Prescott said he would be more comfortable in his second game back after missing five games with a fractured right thumb.

He was just efficient in the 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions last week.

But Sunday against the Bears, Prescott opened the game on fire, completing 10 of his first 11 passes with a touchdown pass and a scoring run.

The Prescott-led Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and they seemingly fixed their woes on third down.

They opened the game 6 of 6 on third down and finished 9 of 11 for the game.

The offense was wide open for Prescott as he made plays with his arm and legs. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and rushed for 34 yards on five carries.

Justin Fields, Bears show stopping run still a challenge for Cowboys defense

The Cowboys were so concerned about their run defense heading into Sunday’s game against the league’s No 1-ranked rushing offense that they made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

While the Cowboys defeated the Bears, stopping the run remains a challenge for the defense.

Not only did quarterback Justin Fields give them fits with his blazing speed, scrambling eight times for 60 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but he also broke the defense down to make a few plays via the pass.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence allowed Fields to break contain for a number big gains.

The Bears running backs got theirs as well as Chicago rushed for 240 yards on a whopping 43 carries. It remains a problem for the Cowboys.

Cowboys end of half blunders can’t be ignored

The Cowboys scored on four straight possessions to open the game against the Bears and seemingly put everything away.

They were in full control with a 28-7 lead late in the second quarter until the Cowboys became their own worst enemy.

An interception by safety Trevon Diggs and a huge return was called back because of a roughing the passer penalty on defensive tackle Chauncey Golston on Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears scored on the next play when Fields tossed a 17-yard pass to N’Keal Harry with 40 seconds left.

On the first play after the kickoff, the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott got greedy. Instead of kneeling on the ball and going into the half with a 28-14 lead, Prescott forced a pass into coverage and was intercepted by safety Eddie Jackson.

The Bears turned it into a 36-yard field goal as time expired, making it 28-17 at halftime.

Cowboys bye comes at good time and Packers reunion coming up

Ever since the schedule came out last May, one game was circled in Green Bay and Dallas. It was the Nov. 13 game between the Cowboys and Packers and Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay as a head coach since he was fired in 2018.

It should be a great trip back home for McCarthy and his family. And a chance at redemption.

But first things first and that starts with the upcoming bye week.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cowboys, who rested an injured Ezekiel Elliott (knee) against the Bears as well as starting safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) and receiver Noah Brown (foot).

The Cowboys also lost linebacker Anthony Bar, guard Connor McGovern and safeties Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson to injuries during the game.

The Cowboys are hoping all have a chance to get healthy and return during the bye just in time for the McCarthy homecoming.