Clarence Hill: Who has the edge between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·4 min read
Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

All the signs point to Cooper Rush finally getting his bubble busted on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Despite their modest 2-2 mark, these are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

In the words of former Cowboys cornerback Adam Pacman Jones, “it’s the Rams dude.” And they are still the Rams dude.

If the Cowboys (3-1) have a chance to extend their shocking three-game winning streak under Rush, the backup quarterback who is starting his fourth third straight game for the injured Dak Prescott, it will be led by a defense that is becoming Doomsday-esque.

The Cowboys are seventh in total defense and third in scoring defense. They rank second in the NFL in sacks with 15 but first in quarterback pressures with 70 and first in pass rush win rate at 56 percent.

They have held their opponents to just one touchdown in each of the four games and they haven’t allowed 20 points to an opponent yet.

Linebacker Micah Parsons declared that this 2022 version was a reincarnation of the famed Doomsday defenses that led the Cowboys to five Super Bowl titles in 1970s and 1990s.

No Cowboys defense since 1973 held its first four opponents below 20 points. Until this year.

“You see the [points allowed],” Parsons said. “It went from 19 to 17 to 16 to 10. So next week: seven. Every week we’ve got to keep getting better. I think we’ve really got a chance to be the best defensive team in the league.”

Said coach Mike McCarthy: “You want your defense to be the thermostat because the thermostat regulates the game And they are clearly the thermostat for us, make no bones about it. They’re going to keep us in striking distance.”

So who has the edge on Sunday?

Cowboys Offense vs. Rams Defense

The Cowboys struggled to run the ball last week against Washington and now face one of the league’s best run defenses. The Rams are giving up 92.3 yards per game on the ground. This will put more pressure on Cooper Rush to make plays via the pass, putting himself in the cross hairs of superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams rush and blitz packages are going to be a challenge for the Cowboys like they haven’t seen all season.

Edge: Rams

Cowboys Defense vs. Rams Offense

The Rams have struggled running the ball. They have struggled protecting the quarterback, as twice this season they’ve allowed seven sacks in a game. The offensive line, which is dealing with injuries and poor play, has been a problem.

And now they face a Cowboys pass rush that is the best in the league in getting after the quarterback. Per ESPN, the Cowboys pass rush win rate is the league-best 56 percent. They rank second in the NFL in sacks with 15.

Edge: Cowboys

Special Teams

Rams kicker Matt Gay is 7-for-7 on field goals this season and punter Riley Dixon is averaging 49.5 yards per kick.

While Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has made 10 of 11 kicks in 2022, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is coming off a 22-yard shank last week. The kicker and punter operations will be challenge on Sunday as the Cowboys will have a ne snapper as Jake McQuaide was lost for the season with a torn triceps injury, the Cowboys quickly pivoted to fill the void left by the veteran.Dallas signed both Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad to serve as potential replacements. Overton will get call start on Sunday,

Edge: Rams

Coaching

Give Mike McCarthy credit for navigating the Cowboys to a 3-1 mark after losing the season opener. He has set the right tone for the team and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn serving as the heavy in the leading an attacking defense, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

But Sean McVay is still the boy genius with two trips to the Super Bowl in the previous four seasons, including a Super Bowl title in 2021. His offense is currently stuck in neutral but there are few better schemers and play callers in the NFL.

Edge: Rams

Intangibles

The Rams have won three of the last four meetings and coming into Sunday’s matchup with a greater sense of urgency after a loss Monday night against the 49ers. McVay has never had a losing record as head coach. That streak is on the line Sunday.

Edge: Rams

Prediction

Rams 17, Cowboys 13

Latest Stories

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Can Rasmus Sandin become a top-four defenceman?

    After Rasmus Sandin and the Maple Leafs ended a summer-long stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $2.8-million contract, Toronto fans are now wondering what to expect from Sandin this season.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.