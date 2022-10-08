Clarence Hill: Who has the edge between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams

All the signs point to Cooper Rush finally getting his bubble busted on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Despite their modest 2-2 mark, these are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

In the words of former Cowboys cornerback Adam Pacman Jones, “it’s the Rams dude.” And they are still the Rams dude.

If the Cowboys (3-1) have a chance to extend their shocking three-game winning streak under Rush, the backup quarterback who is starting his fourth third straight game for the injured Dak Prescott, it will be led by a defense that is becoming Doomsday-esque.

The Cowboys are seventh in total defense and third in scoring defense. They rank second in the NFL in sacks with 15 but first in quarterback pressures with 70 and first in pass rush win rate at 56 percent.

They have held their opponents to just one touchdown in each of the four games and they haven’t allowed 20 points to an opponent yet.

Linebacker Micah Parsons declared that this 2022 version was a reincarnation of the famed Doomsday defenses that led the Cowboys to five Super Bowl titles in 1970s and 1990s.

No Cowboys defense since 1973 held its first four opponents below 20 points. Until this year.

“You see the [points allowed],” Parsons said. “It went from 19 to 17 to 16 to 10. So next week: seven. Every week we’ve got to keep getting better. I think we’ve really got a chance to be the best defensive team in the league.”

Said coach Mike McCarthy: “You want your defense to be the thermostat because the thermostat regulates the game And they are clearly the thermostat for us, make no bones about it. They’re going to keep us in striking distance.”

So who has the edge on Sunday?

Cowboys Offense vs. Rams Defense

The Cowboys struggled to run the ball last week against Washington and now face one of the league’s best run defenses. The Rams are giving up 92.3 yards per game on the ground. This will put more pressure on Cooper Rush to make plays via the pass, putting himself in the cross hairs of superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams rush and blitz packages are going to be a challenge for the Cowboys like they haven’t seen all season.

Story continues

Edge: Rams

Cowboys Defense vs. Rams Offense

The Rams have struggled running the ball. They have struggled protecting the quarterback, as twice this season they’ve allowed seven sacks in a game. The offensive line, which is dealing with injuries and poor play, has been a problem.

And now they face a Cowboys pass rush that is the best in the league in getting after the quarterback. Per ESPN, the Cowboys pass rush win rate is the league-best 56 percent. They rank second in the NFL in sacks with 15.

Edge: Cowboys

Special Teams

Rams kicker Matt Gay is 7-for-7 on field goals this season and punter Riley Dixon is averaging 49.5 yards per kick.

While Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has made 10 of 11 kicks in 2022, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is coming off a 22-yard shank last week. The kicker and punter operations will be challenge on Sunday as the Cowboys will have a ne snapper as Jake McQuaide was lost for the season with a torn triceps injury, the Cowboys quickly pivoted to fill the void left by the veteran.Dallas signed both Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad to serve as potential replacements. Overton will get call start on Sunday,

Edge: Rams

Coaching

Give Mike McCarthy credit for navigating the Cowboys to a 3-1 mark after losing the season opener. He has set the right tone for the team and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn serving as the heavy in the leading an attacking defense, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

But Sean McVay is still the boy genius with two trips to the Super Bowl in the previous four seasons, including a Super Bowl title in 2021. His offense is currently stuck in neutral but there are few better schemers and play callers in the NFL.

Edge: Rams

Intangibles

The Rams have won three of the last four meetings and coming into Sunday’s matchup with a greater sense of urgency after a loss Monday night against the 49ers. McVay has never had a losing record as head coach. That streak is on the line Sunday.

Edge: Rams

Prediction

Rams 17, Cowboys 13