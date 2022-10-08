Clarence Hill: 5 things the Dallas Cowboys need to do beat the Los Angeles Rams

In what might be his final start as Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Cooper Rush has a chance to make history Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With a win, he would not only extend his Cowboys record with a win a five straight starts but he would be become the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five career starts.

The last was Kyle Allen in 2018-2019 with the Carolina Panthers. He currently the backup quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Rush could be replaced by starter Dak Prescott, who has missed the past four games with a fractured thumb, as soon as next Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His focus is not on setting records but continuing to help the Cowboys win and keep the streak alive against the defending Super Bowl champions.

“It doesn’t feel that different,” Rush said asked about his historic start. “I mean, I’ve played well, but it’s a whole team thing. I mean (chuckles), our defense, I’ve been fortunate as a starter that our defense only gives up one touchdown a game. That makes playing quarterback a lot easier. The QB win stat gets thrown out there a lot and everyone knows it gets inflated and all that stuff. You’ll reflect some day on it. It will be cool. But right now we’re just playing ball.”

The Cowboys are looking Rush to continue to play ball against the Rams but relying on a run game and strong defense as the formula for success.

Clarence Hill’s 5 Things the Cowboys need to do to beat the Rams:

Be better on third down

While what Rush as done to lead the Cowboys to victory over the last three weeks is notable it doesn’t hide the struggles on offense, especially with the run game and third down efficiency.

The Cowboys have converted just 16 of 53 third down attempts all season. And Rush has completed just 7-of-36 passes on third down. It’s 4-of-26 when it is 3rd-and-5 or more.

The Cowboys have simply been in too many third and long situations and they facing of the best third-down defenses in the league on Sunday.

The Cowboys need to better on first and second downs. That means run the ball more efficiently, while also picking their spots with some early down throws.

“I think a lot starts about us being better on first down,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. ”A lot of that starts with getting rid of those pre-snap penalties we’ve been seeing this year. So I mean one, just getting rid of those pre-snap penalties, being efficient on first down, honestly, just the penalties. Penalties have really been what has been kicking us in the butt. “

Said coach Mike McCarthy: The reality of it is first and second down needs to be better. If look at just last week’s game against Washington it’s six negative runs. I don’t care who you’re playing or what level, that’s not where you want to be on second down. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Contain Rams All-Pro DT Aaron Donald

The Cowboys must have a plan for Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who can wreck the game for the Cowboys offense all by himself.

That job become even much tougher with veteran left guard Jason Peters sidelined with a chest injury. Center Tyler Biadiasz and left Connor McGovern will have their hands full. Look for Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin and running back Ezekiel Elliott to help out with double teams and some chips on Donald.

Last week, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen exploited the Cowboys for eight tackles, four for a loss and a sack. Donald is a better player and a bigger problem.

Quarterback Cooper Rush said Donald is first player he will identify at the line of scrimmage.

“Yeah, you always got to know where 99 is,” Rush said. ”And he’s used to it. Every week teams do it to him too and he still produces. So it’s pretty amazing. But yeah he’s obviously a focal point. He’s a true game wrecker. He’s the best in the game for a reason. You have to account for him in the run game, the pass game. He’s the best to ever do it at that position and it shows every week on tape.

“Got a good plan. It’s going to take execution but he’s a great player and the whole defense thrives off him and they’re well-coordinated. It’s a good group.”

Unleash Micah Parsons, pass rush on Matt Stafford

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons hasn’t had a sack in two weeks. He still leads the team with four for the season and is the linchpin to the league’s best pass rush. The Cowboys rank second in sacks with 15 but they first in quarterback pressures, quarterback hits and pass rush win percentage.

Rams quarterback Matt Stafford has been sacked 16 times in four games behind a makeshift and injury-riddled offensive line. Stafford is also not has mobile as the previous two quarterbacks the Cowboys have faced in Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz.

Look for Parsons, who is itching to get back on the board in sacks, to get home multiple times against Stafford.

The Rams will likely try to exploit a Cowboys run defense that has allowed the most explosive run plays, which are runs of ten yards or more, in the league to keep the heat off Stafford.

Of course, running the ball has not been a strength of this Rams team. The Rams are 30th in total rush yards and 29th in yards per carry in 2022.

Have a plan for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp

When the Rams throw the ball, it’s either going to receiver Cooper Kupp or tight end Tyler Higby. That’s it. That’s been the Rams offense in 2022.

The primary focus is Kupp who has caught 42 passes on 54 targets through 4 games. Higby has 32 targets. The next highest receiver is Allen Robinson with 18.

This would appear to be a prime game to let Cowboys all-pro cornerback Trevon Diggs to shadow Kupp the entire game. Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, is playing as well as any cornerback in the league with two picks and nine pass deflections, both NFL bests.

“I think he’s playing very well,” McCarthy said of Diggs. “The most important thing is you need to know your tendencies, you need to know what you put on film to have a higher understanding, expectation, anticipation of how people are going to attack you. I think he’s making that progress.

“I mean super instinctive and smart. His anticipation skills are top notch but yeah definitely. I think he’s been outstanding.”

But how the Rams use Kupp, it makes more sense to double him and take advantage of Stafford’s over reliance on trying to force him the ball.

Take advantage of Cowboys crowd at SoFi

The good news for the Cowboys is that the trip to Los Angeles is not a typical road game. There could be more Cowboys fans in the crowd at SoFi Stadium because their longstanding presence in Southern California for training camp, dating back to the 1960s.

The Cowboys currently train in Oxnard, roughly 60 miles from Los Angeles. It’s no coincidence that the Cowboys were the first opponent to play in SoFi Stadium when it opened. It was a 20-17 setback but the Cowboys fans showed up in droves.

“They were there will when opened the stadium,” owner Jerry Jones said. “I hope will we have a nice helping out there on Sunday.”

That is certainly the expectation.

“Cowboys nation. They show up in L.A.,” receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “Last year when we played the Chargers it was the same scenario. It felt like a home game in L.A.”