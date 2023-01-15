Clarence Hill: 5 Things the Dallas Cowboys need to do to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·10 min read
Brandon Wade/AP

Ever since the clock ran out on quarterback Dak Prescott in the bitter 23-17 wildcard loss to San Francisco 49ers before a shocked fan base at AT&T Stadium last year, the Dallas Cowboys have been motivated by redemption.

Throughout the off season and training camp they focused on getting an opportunity to make amends.

Coach Mike McCarthy compared them to a heard of Buffalo who run through the storm not away from it.

One year later, the moment of truth is here for Prescott and the Cowboys when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in the NFC wildcard game.

They achieved the initial goal of returning the playoffs, fashioning a 12-5 record.

It marks the first time Cowboys have made the playoffs in back-to-back years since 2006-2007 and the first time have had back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1995-1996.

The Cowboys still have the bitter pain of last year on their minds. The disappointment of last week’s 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders put more fuel on the fire as a reminder of what can happen when you don’t play your best.

“Damn right. Damn right,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Obviously after a game like last week, it helps remind you how precious these moments are. You don’t get these opportunities, you don’t get a lot of opportunities to play this game in general, but to be in the playoffs, have the team that we have and knowing we’ve got to make sure it counts now.”

Said receiver CeeDee Lamb: “It’s the last reason we went home. The reason the whole season ended. It’s win or go home. If you win you keep going in. If you lose, your ass be at home. I don’t want to go home.”

Because they had not made the playoffs in back-to-back years in recent memory means that no team had opportunity to channel that frustration into anything of substance.

That’s not the case this time. It’s fresh in their memory and has been a driving force all season.

“That’s huge,’’ Prescott said. “That’s the biggest point when you talk about not hiding your scars and using your pain as your motivation or your purpose however you want to say it. It’s that there’s a majority of these guys were here last year and felt that and felt how close we thought we were, but realized the things that we didn’t take care of and to be able to have those uncomfortable conversations and grow from that. And not only that, just to have all of the coaches intact. That’s as big as anything as well. You’re talking about culture. You’re talking about trust and belief.

“I think that speaks not only obviously to the success we’ve had this year, but the way we’re going to handle the postseason.’’It got them through regular season.

The only thing that matters is what they do now.

“We did what we needed to do to get to this point,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “Now, it’s all about winning these next games one game at a time. This is obviously the biggest game of the year. Who cares about having a good regular season. We all want the big hardware. We all know what we have to do at this time of the year.”

5 Things the Cowboys need to do to beat the Buccaneers:

The time is now for Mike McCarthy

When the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy before the 2020 season it was with the hope that the veteran coach with a Super Bowl title on his resume could the franchise back having postseason success again.

The Cowboys have just four playoff wins since their last Super Bowl title in 1995 and had just two wildcard wins in 10 years under coach Jason Garrett.

McCarthy was brought in to better than Garrett not duplicate Garrett.

So after losing in the wildcard playoffs last year, there are natural questions about McCarthy’s future if the Cowboys don’t beat the Buccaneers on Monday.

Three days after owner Jerry Jones said the outcome against Tampa Bay would have no impact on McCarthy’s job status, vice president Stephen Jones punted when asked to answer a similar question.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve got interest — we’re totally focused on the Buccaneers 110%,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “I know everybody on our team is, I know our coaching staff is, I know our organization is. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Can Cowboys overcome presence, dominance of Tom Brady?

Stop if you heard this more than a few times before: Tom Brady is undefeated in his career against the Dallas Cowboys.

He was 5-0 against them with the New England Patriots. And he is now 2-0 in the series as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And while he has never faced the Cowboys in the playoffs, his mastery and dominance are huge talking points heading into Monday’s wildcard game.

For the Cowboys, it’s about embracing the challenge while also understanding that they are facing the Buccaneers, not just one player.

“I mean obviously you give the guy respect,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “He’s won as much as anybody has in this league so you’ve got to give him the respect there but understanding that this is a team game and obviously knowing that, knowing how good and talented our defense is, trusting those guys that they’re going to go out there and do their job and handle that side of the ball. If we get up, not giving them a chance.

“And if it’s a close game, understanding what they’re capable of doing, the way they’ve won a lot of their games throughout this season in the last couple of minutes. Just knowing that we’ve got to take care of our business and can’t leave it in his hands.”

It’s Brady’s late game success that has the Cowboys concerned.

“He owns the moment,” safety Jayron Kearse said. “I just believe throughout the course of his long, long career he’s done a great job of own that moment every time.”

He is also owns the Cowboys.

“It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That is all I’m worried about,” Kearse said.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, who had two sacks in the season opener against Tampa Bay, is excited about the opportunity.

“It’s always cool going against Brady because none of us know when his last game is,” Parsons said. “So hopefully we get the win and get to be known for being the last. If not we’ll probably see him again next year, we know how he is. But he’s just like any other quarterback. He bleeds the same way. He throws. He’s just a better quarterback than most. So the challenge is higher.”

Would you like to retire him?

“I’m not going to say nothing like that,” Parsons said. “I admire his game and what he brings to the game. I believe he can play as long as he wants. He can be 60 still playing. It’s just him.”

Prescott just wants to beat him

“For sure. I mean obviously in a playoff game, as I just said, a guy that’s won as much as anybody else has,” Prescott said. “But it will be special just to get this road win with these guys in this locker room.”

Parsons ready to become a legend

Parsons didn’t finish the 2022 season like he wanted to statistically.

He led the Cowboys with 13.5 sacks, good enough to finish seventh in the league. He was named a starter to Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro.

But Parsons only had 1.5 sacks the last six games as he battled a hand injury and the toll of being focal point of the opposing team’s blocking schemes, which including double teams, triple teams and chips.

“Is Everything going to be great? No. I mean you’ve got to play with what you got,” Parsons said. “You drop some food off the table, you going to eat it or you going to starve? OK, eat it then. You’ve got to deal with some things. Deal with certain conditions. I’ve dealt with things all my life. Why stop now? I feel like I’m going to be the most prepared I have all year in terms of how I’m preparing and how I want to bring into this game.

But Parsons is ready to take his game to the next level in the playoffs.

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games,” Parsons said. “That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made.”

Xavier Rhodes to the rescue at cornerback?

A huge issue for the Cowboys going against Tom Brady and Buccaneers passing attack is what are they going to do at the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs.

It’s been a problem since Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Kelvin Joseph was a disappointment and Nahshon Wright and Treyvon Mullen have struggled at the position.

The Cowboys signed 10-year veteran Xavier Rhodes last week and he may be option in short notice.

Rhodes played in just two games with the Bills this season before being cut but he has picked up the defense fast and brings experience that the other options don’t have.

“Can I go? If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here,” Rhodes said. “I feel great.”

Rhodes is here because the former first round pick of the Vikings and three-time Pro Bowler has some familiarity with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, safety Jayron Kearse and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr from thie time together in Minnesota.

So what does Rhodes bring to Cowboys?

“Veteran [mentality] — 10 years in,” Rhodes said. “I’ve seen a lot of things and been in a lot of situations throughout my NFL career. I’ve been to the NFC Championship and throughout the playoffs. You can name it all, I’ve probably been through it, and having that experience to teach the young guys what to expect in certain situations and what certain quarterbacks like to throw to; and who their favorite players are.

“I’ve been through a lot. I can definitely help teach them about situational football.”

Need to get back to run game

The foundation for the Cowboys success on offense all season has been a strong running game.

It has allowed them convert on third downs and created big plays in the passing game with play action.

There is no argument that the Cowboys struggled on the ground in recent weeks.

They must run the ball against the Buccaneers and it will help that center Tyler Biadasz will be back in the fold to stabilize the offense line after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.

The Cowboys struggled with communication and defensive line stunts.

“It’s a little easier when you’ve got someone that’s started there for however many games Tyler’s started for us” Elliott said. “But we have enough guys to communicate and get the points down and figure all that stuff out.”

Tampa Bay ranks 14th in the league in run defense, giving up an average of 116.4 yards per game. But two of their last three outings including giving up 174 yards on the ground to the Atlanta Falcons and 121 to the Arizona Cardinals.

“We know our identity as a team,” Elliott said. “We know what we need to do as an offense to get going.”

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Several teams make big deals ahead of Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines

    When Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler learned that Shane Wright might be coming back to the Ontario Hockey League, he knew he had to start making some inquiries. Wright, who had been drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, a day after he won gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship. Kraken GM Ron Francis said at the time that reassigning Wright from Seattle back to Kingston wo

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Chargers' WR Williams downgraded to out with back fracture

    Mike Williams will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a lower back fracture. The sixth-year wide receiver was downgraded to out on Friday after further tests showed the small fracture. The Chargers said the fracture didn't show up in initial tests. Williams won't travel with the team and will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment. Williams didn't practice all week after being injured late in the first half of last Sunda

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.