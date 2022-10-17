Clarence Hill’s 5 Things from Dallas Cowboys’ 26-17 loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Cooper Rush’s golden run at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys finally crapped out in a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a showdown for first place in the NFC East.

Rush had won five straight starts as Cowboys quarterback, including a 4-0 mark in 2022 in place of the injured Dak Prescott largely because he played mistake-free football.

But he was undone Sunday night by three interceptions, two in the second quarter that sparked the Eagles to a 20-0 lead and one in the fourth that killed any comeback hopes by the Cowboys (4-2).

There was simply no recovering for the Cowboys against a still undefeated Eagles team looking to make a statement against their NFC East rivals.

The Cowboys had won seven of the last nine and three straight in the series before Sunday’s game.

Rush gets credit for rallying the Cowboys from a 20-3 halftime deficit to 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

But the Cowboys defense couldn’t stop the Eagles offense and then Rush tossed his final interception.

The Cowboys (4-2) should have Prescott back at quarterback against the Detroit Lions (1-4) next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Clarence Hill’s 5 Things from the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles:

Cooper Rush’s luck runs out

You knew this day was coming for Cooper Rush.

Making mistakes and adversity are part of football.

After seemingly being able to do no wrong in leading the Cowboys to four straight wins in place of the injured Dak Prescott following a season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, disaster struck early and often for Rush against the Eagles.

His accuracy was the worst it’s even been and he was burned by two second-quarter interceptions that helped spark the Eagles to a 20-3 halftime lead.

Rush was 5 of 16 for 36 yards with a quarterback rating of 1.0 in the first half.

But the thing the Cowboys like about Rush as a backup quarterback is his calm demeanor.

And he showed as much in the second half by leading the Cowboys on touchdowns drives of 79 and 93 yards in the second half. His 7-yard strike to tight end Jake Ferguson make the score 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, making the crowd at Lincoln Financial go quiet.

After the Eagles responded with a touchdown drive to make the score 26-17, Rush was errant on a pass to CeeDee Lamb and was intercepted for a third time.

It ended any real comeback hopes for the Cowboys.

Rush finished ended 18-of-38 passing for 181 yards and one touchdown and the three picks, with a rating of 37.3.

Bad decision-making from Mike McCarthy

The decision-making of coach Mike McCarthy has been a boost for the Cowboys through the four-game winning streak with fourth down gambles to give his team confidence.

His luck ran out against the Eagles.

Down 14-0 in the second quarter, McCarthy did not challenge a pass to CeeDee Lamb that was ruled short of the line to gain, even though he appeared to get it in real time and on replay. A NBC replay analyst said the play would have been overturned on replay.

The Cowboys didn’t challenge and chose to rush to the line and go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34.

A pass by Cooper Rush fell incomplete.

The Eagles turned it into a 51-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead.

Defense holds up after early flourish, mistakes

The three interceptions by Cooper Rush were a huge difference in the game.

But the Cowboys defense was not without blame.

The Eagles’ first touchdown of the game can be directly blamed on a mental mistake by defensive end Dante Fowler.

On fourth-and-4 from the Dallas 10, the Eagles went to the line of scrimmage with no intention of running a play. The were waiting for the clock to run out on first quarter and hoping a Cowboys player would jump offsides.

Fowler jumped into the neutral zone, giving the Eagles a first down. Miles Sanders scored on the next play, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead. A Rush interception set up the Eagles’ second touchdown, a 15-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown.

But after the Cowboys offense got the team back in the game, making it 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, the defense couldn’t get a stop.

The Eagles drove 75 yards on 13 plays, capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Devonta Smith.

Elliott and Pollard help spark comeback

There needs to be no more discussion about how the Cowboys use running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Both continue to be the important to what the Cowboys do on offense and it doesn’t matter who goes out first and who gets the most touches.

The Cowboys’ ability to turn a perceived blowout into a ballgame was founded on their continued reliance on the run game, despite a 20-3 halftime deficit.

Elliott and Pollard combined for nine carries for 37 yards in the first half. But they made their presence felt in the second half.

It was was Pollard who got the bulk of the load early, pounding for 2, 8, 3 and 5 yards on their opening drive of the third quarter. Elliott came in and a run for 6 and then 14 for the score.

The Cowboys had 79 yards offense on that drive after getting just 81 total in the first half.

Elliott rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries in the game. Pollard added 11 carries for 44 yards.

Turpin finally provides spark

If you are looking for a bright spot then consider kick returner KaVontae Turpin, who gave the Cowboys some life at the end of the second quarter with a 62-yard kickoff return.

It set up a 30-yard field goal before the end of the half, allowing the Cowboys to take some momentum into halftime after being down 20-0.

Turpin also had a big punt return in the third quarter but it was called back because of a questionable holding call on cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

The kickoff return was the longest of the season for Turpin and it another example of the game-changing threat he provides on for the Cowboys.