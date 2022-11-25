Clarence Hill: 5 things from Dallas Cowboys’ 28-20 Thanksgiving win over New York Giants

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·6 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are officially rolling now.

And a questionable call by the officials couldn’t stop the Thanksgiving Day party in a 28-20 victory against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

A slow start and a 13-7 halftime deficit turned into whack-a-mole in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys (8-3) are firmly entrenched in second place in the NFC East and a prime contender for a Super Bowl run with six games to go in the season.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys ahead 21-13, a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb was ruled incomplete even though he seemingly got both feet down in bounds. Mike McCarthy challenged the call but the officials’ call was upheld on replay.

On the next play, quarterback Dak Prescott handed the ball off to tight end Peyton Henderhot on and end around and he ran into the end zone. The extra point gave the Cowboys a 28-13 lead with 8:53 left.

The other tight ends, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon jumped into the giant Salvation Army red kettle in the back of the end zone.

They crouched down and popped up and down as Hendershot whacked them on the head with the football in what was arguably the best end zone celebration in Thanksgiving Day history.

The victory wasn’t pretty or dominant as last week’s 40-3 drubbing of the Minnesota Vikings. But it was the Cowboys second straight win, while giving them a season sweep of the Giants.

The Cowboys now have 10 days off before they face the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 4

5 things from the Cowboys 28-20 win over the Giants

Dak Prescott battles back for two early picks, Cowboys make it count

For the second time in three week, quarterback Dak Prescott rallied the Cowboys to a double-digit lead after throwing two first-half interceptions.

Unlike the Packers game when the Cowboys blew a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter in a 31-28 overtime loss, they made it count against the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Prescott, who completed 21 of 30 passes in the game for 261 yards, was brilliant in the second half, leading the team back from a 13-7 halftime deficit with three touchdown drives, including two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz.

And the defense made the lead stand up, just as linebacker Micah Parsons promised when he said the defense would not blow a fourth-quarter lead again.

Parsons had two sacks in the game, including a fourth quarter sack to kill any hopes of a Giants comeback.

Throw back day for Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had an omen when he tweeted out the team’s throwback helmet for the Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day battle against the Giants. He later took it down after being called out by the team’s social media account.

Elliott, however, did have a throw back performance, while letting world know rumors of his demise were greatly exaggerated.

Elliott led the Cowboys with 92 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown in what was his best game of the season.

Tony Pollard, who leads the team in rushing, added 60 rushing yards on 18 carries in a supportive role on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Too many penalties, turnovers

That the Cowboys trailed at halftime is no one’s fault but their own.

Blame play calling. Blame two first half interceptions by quarterback Dak Prescott.

Blame stupid penalties.

They also proved to be consequential in what should have been an easy victory.

After getting a stop on the Giants on the opening drive of the, a Cowboys team that rushed for 170 yards last week against the Giants came out throwing.

Two passes to CeeDee Lamb was followed by a drop by Lamb. On third and 1, quarterback Dak Prescott threw incomplete to Michael Gallup.

On fourth and 1, Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for no gain, setting up a Giants field goal.

On the next drive, a run for 10 yards by Ezekiel Elliott was followed by a holding call on Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin.

The Cowboys overcame that with passes to Jake Fergusion and Elliott. But a four-yard run by Tony Pollard, putting them in Giants territory, was followed by a Prescott interception to Rodarius Williams.

The defense held and the Cowboys followed with a 11-play, 93-yard scoring drive to go up 10-3.

The Cowboys had a chance to build on the momentum with a defensive stop.

And they were off the field on third down but the Giants got new life with a defensive holding call on defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. A 44-yard pass to Darius Slayton and 1-yard run by Saquon Barkley made the score 10-7 with 9:28 to go in the second quarter.

The Cowboys had a chance to tie or take the lead later in the quarter. But a potential scoring drive deep in Giants territory was thwarted by penalties for holding and false start on tackle Tyler Smith and a third down interception from Dak Prescott on a tipped pass to CeeDee Lamb.

And the Giants moved in position to get a field goal before the end of the half thanks to penalties against the Cowboys for hands to face on cornerback DeRon Bland and illegal contact on Trevon Diggs, which nullified an interception from Donovan Wilson.

The Cowboys committed 13 penalties for 86 yards in the win.

Will winner get Odell Beckham?

Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day battle could have been essentially dubbed the Odell Beckham bowl.

Both team are considered the front runners to sign the free agent receiver for the stretch run. He will begin taking visits after Thanksgiving and a trip to Dallas is on the list.

Beckham is looking for a forever home but he is looking to play for a contender.

And both the Giants and the Cowboys have a huge need at the position.

The Cowboys let him know Sunday he could potentially a more potent and varied attack in Dallas as part of a threesome with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Lamb had six catches for 106 yards, including a ridiculous one-handed catch in the third quarter to set up a touchdown.

Gallup had his best game of the season with five catches for 63 yards. And tight end Dalton Schultz added four catches for 31 yards, including his two touchdown receptions.

10 day layoff to rest, get well and rejuvenate

Win or lose, the Cowboys were looking forward to the end of Thursday’s game against the Giants because it was the beginning of a much-needed 10-day layoff before they return to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium.

It’s a much needed time of rest after playing three games in 12 days, starting with a 31-28 overtime loss at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13. They followed with their best game of the season a 40-3 bounce back victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 4 before Thursday’s battle against the Giants.

Three defensive players, including Kelvin Joseph, Jonathan Hankins and Tarell Basham, were inactive for the game due a flu bug that had run rampant through locker room. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive end Dante Fowler played despite missing practice with the illness. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna missed the Vikings game with the bug.

The Cowboys should also get linebacker Anthony Barr back for the Colts. He missed the last three game with a hamstring injury.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.