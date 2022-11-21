Clarence Hill: 5 things from the Dallas Cowboys’ perfect 40-3 victory vs. the Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys unleashed a week’s worth of pent-up frustration and anger on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 40-3 victory was the emphatic and personal response to last Sunday’s unconscionable loss to the Green Bay Packers when the Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead for the first time in franchise history.

On Sunday, things couldn’t have more perfect of the Cowboys on both sides of the ball as they dominated the line scrimmage from start to finish against a Vikings team that previously had only one loss on the season.

Loss number two for the now 8-2 Vikings left a mark across the NFL as it was certain evidence that when things are going right for the Cowboys, who are now 7-3 on the season, they are as good as any team in the league.

The used a balanced offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Tony Pollard.

Prescott completed 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards and touchdown passes of 30 and 68 yards to Pollard, who rushed 15 times for 80 yards and had six catches for 109 yards.

The much-maligned Cowboys run defense held the Vikings to 73 yards on the ground and recorded seven sacks against quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is now 2-9 all-time against the Cowboys.

Clarence Hill’s 5 things from the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory against the Vikings:

Thunder and Lighting is back with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard

At this point, no one questions that Tony Pollard is the team’s most explosive and dangerous playmaker on offense and he needs to touch the ball as much possible.

That much was proven when he rushed for 131 and 112 yards against the Bears and Packers in place of injured starter Ezekiel Elliott, who was out with a sprained knee.

Elliott returned to the starting lineup against the Vikings but Pollard again was the star of the show with 15 carries for 80 yards and six catches for 109 yards, including touchdown receptions of 30 and 68 yards from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott was also a big part of the game plan Sunday, rushing 15 times for 42 yards. But his presence as the short-yardage battering ram made all the difference.

Story continues

Elliott scored two touchdowns on 1-yard runs and had a number of third-and-1 conversions for first downs as the Cowboys were 12 of 17 on third down during the game. They were 42 of 113 going into the game.

No one is questioning Dak Prescott after Vikings game

Quarterback Dak Prescott took a lot of unnecessary heat after the 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.

There were think pieces on whether he was the right guy to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl and actual questions about whether he was the team’s weak link.

Never mind that Prescott rebounded from two second-quarter interceptions to stake the Cowboys to a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter and the defense blew it by not being able to get a stop when it mattered most against the Packers.

Well, Prescott simply painted a masterpiece against the Vikings in terms of accuracy and decision-making.

He completed 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns with a season-high quarterback rating of 139.3 before giving way to backup Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter with Cowboys up 40-3.

Prescott was the beneficiary of a perfectly called game by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who forced the run down the Vikings throats.

Consider the first half when Prescott completed 15 of 17 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tony Pollard had 11 carries for 57 yards and three catches for 34 yards and a touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott had 11 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys controlled the clock and kept the Vikings off the field.

His accuracy was highlighted on a 27-yard rope to CeeDee Lamb on the sideline to set up a field goal before the end of the half.

And then there was the perfect 68-yard strike to Pollard in the third quarter for a walk-in score.

Cowboys stopped the run and had a sack party

Mike McCarthy made it clear to the Cowboys that if they wanted to get back to what they do best and having sack party, then they had to stop the run.

After giving up 240 to the Bears and 207 yards to the Packers, run defense has been identified as the weak link of a defense that leads the league in a sacks and ranked fourth against the pass.

It was especially acute against a Vikings offense that featured one of the league’s best runners in Dalvin Cook.

But it was the Vikings who blinked. Cook had eight carries for 45 yards in the first half but he didn’t get enough carries. He finished with 72 yards on the day on 11 carries.

Linebacker Micah Parsons then started the party and the onslaught on the first drive of the game with a sack and forced fumble on quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Parsons had two sacks in the game, giving him 10 on the season. Dorance Armstrong also had two sacks. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler and safety Jayron Kearse had one each as the Cowboys harassed Cousins into submission.

The only downside was that Parsons left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. He did walk off the field on his own.

He did return on the next drive.

Kicker Brett Maher says boom goes the dynamite

Kicker Brett Maher was already having a good season before Sunday.

He had made 15 of 17 field goals and 22 of 23 extra points.

But his play against the Vikings was one for the record books.

Maher opened the game with a 53-yard field goal, his fifth make from 50 or more yards this season.

But it was what he did before halftime that took the cake.

Maher seemingly made a 60-yard kick to put the Cowboys up 23-3 as time expired. However, the officials blew the play dead before the kick to review a 27-yard pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb on the previous play.

It wasn’t so much that they reviewed the play but that they waited so long to do it. The Cowboys had even called a timeout because the play clock was running down and the officials said nothing.

Only as Maher was lining up for the kick did they blow a whistle that no one heard.

The play was upheld and Maher was forced to do it again.

This time, he left no doubt with a booming kick right down the middle with yards to spare.

Maher is now 4-of-4 from 60 or more yards in his career. He’s made the most 60-yarders in NFL history. No one else has made more than two.

McCarthy rules the North; Thanksgiving Day battle vs. Giants loom

Sunday’s game against the Vikings was huge because it was the middle game in a stretch of three games in 12 days and it came after the disappointing 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and four days before a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the NFC East rival New York Giants, who are also 7-3.

The Vikings game was a must win as the Cowboys avoided a two-game losing streak and the possibility of it turning into three games with the Giants game looming.

Now, the Cowboys have regained their swagger and a some momentum with the blowout victory against the Vikings.

It also allowed coach Mike McCarthy to gain a little satisfaction in that he still runs the North, despite the loss to his old Packers team.

The Vikings game ended a stretch of four games against NFC North opponents. The Cowboys went 3-1 with wins over the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears as well as the Vikings.