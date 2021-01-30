Clare Crawley Says She Is Making a 'U-Turn' After Being in a 'Dark Place' Following Dale Moss Split

Craig Sjodin/ABC Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

Clare Crawley is speaking out after her split from fiancé Dale Moss.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, the former Bachelorette said that she has been privately "struggling" for a while, particularly with anxiety, but now she's ready to be more vulnerable with her fans.

"I think when you open yourself up to share what you're going through, not as a victim, but as like, vulnerability, and more as just like the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it, and to share their struggles," Crawley said.

The reality star added that as she has opened up, she's heard from fans that are facing similar situations.

Crawley thanked fans who have shared their own stories with her, and encouraged people to open up to their loved ones.

"The ones that love you support you," she said.

However, not everyone has been so supportive, with Crawley saying "you guys would be disgusted at" the messages she was receiving after her season of the Bachelorette, which was cut short when she chose Moss as her final suitor and he proposed.

Crawley said cruel messages combined with being the Bachelorette, the pandemic, and also caring for her mother, who has Alzheimer's and dementia, has meant she has found herself battling anxiety and experiencing panic attacks.

"I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other."

However, in her Live on Friday, Crawley said despite going through a tough time, that she is trying to practice gratitude by "listing 10 things before I even opened my eyes in the morning that I'm grateful for."

"My idea of love and to be loved is to have all of our that we go through, all the stuff that we experienced in life, whether it's whatever you want to call it, like baggage, experiences, traumas, whatever we go through, whatever we carry with us, show up with it," she said.

"And to know ... in spite of all that, like you are loved and you will be loved by the right person for all that you bring to the table, whether it's the good, the bad, everything that we bring to the table, the right person is going to love you for that."

Last week, Moss announced that he and Crawley had broken up.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he said in a statement on Instagram.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives," he added. "We only hope the best things for one another. - DM."

Crawley, however, said two days later that she was "made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were."

"I've needed some time to really digest this," she said, adding that she was "crushed" by the breakup.

A source told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids" and that "things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.