Clare Crawley Cries as a Contestant Asks 'Do We Get a New Bachelorette?' in Explosive Trailer

Clare Crawley's televised Bachelorette journey begins in just one day — and according to Chris Harrison, the path she's on "doesn't end well."

On Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC aired a new, explosive trailer for night one of The Bachelorette premiere, with host Chris teasing, "At last, it's a brand-new season of The Bachelorette. And this one is worth the wait."

The beginning of the two-minute promo shows footage of numerous contestants that are excited to meet Clare, who is seen kissing and cuddling up with some of her suitors.

"I've been looking for love my entire life. I'm 39. This might just be my last chance," says Clare. "I promise you: this finger will be no bare no more," she says as she holds up her ringless left hand.

She is next seen saying "hi" to contestant Dale Moss with a megawatt smile on her face as he exits the limousine. "Come on over!"

"Clare, my name is Dale," he says.

"Nice to meet you, Dale," she replies.

"And I couldn't be more excited to take this journey with you," Dale tells her.

Following their introduction, Clare says: "I definitely felt like I just met my husband."

The excitement appears to quickly take a downward turn, though.

The footage quickly cuts to Clare saying, "Ahh! Sick, sick!" and crying in the arms of a woman before a contestant angrily criticizes her age while walking. "I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette," he yells.

Although the specific drama isn't revealed, Clare stands by the decisions she made.

"I don't care what I've done. To sit there and say you're the oldest Bachelorette. Guess what, I'm the oldest Bachelorette that's 39, that's standing here, that's single because I didn't settle for men like that," she tells cameras.

The trailer then shows the contestants gathered together as a contestant says in a voiceover, "It's only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth — that Dale's maybe not who Clare thinks he is" before a shirtless Dale is seen cuddling with Clare in a bed.

"I don't know how you can be so sure so quick," another suitor says.

"How about the 15 of us walk out?" says a contestant.

While beloved host Chris has witnessed no shortage of drama over the nearly two decades that he's been hosting the Bachelor franchise, Clare's season is one-of-a-kind.

"In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this," Chris tells the men. "There's also not going to be a rose ceremony tonight. I can't even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this."

"I don't know what that means, like, okay, do we get a new Bachelorette in here?" a contestant questions.

"What the f--- just happened?" asks another.

Whatever the yet-to-be-seen drama is, it doesn't seem to bode well for Clare.

"The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well," Chris tells a tearful Clare, "for you, for the guys, for anybody."

"Congratulations," he says: "You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

Production on Clare's season was initially supposed to begin in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually kicked off at the Palm Springs resort in July, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that the space was "essentially a protective bubble" with enforced temperature checks, testing and quarantine for cast and crew.

Not only was her season filmed during the pandemic, but Clare left abruptly mid-season — reportedly after falling for one of her suitors — and was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Clare said the postponed schedule was "stressful," but there was a silver lining.

"There were also honestly so many pros to it getting shut down," she said. "Producers were able to recast some of the guys and get some that were more appropriate for what I was looking for. I wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me. There was a lot of talk about, 'Oh, I'm the older Bachelorette, are these guys too young?' But it was also about: Am I too old for them? It went both ways. So we were able to hone in on what everybody was looking for."

