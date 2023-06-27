Clare Balding: I want to do Sue Barker proud as the new face of Wimbledon

Clare Balding takes over from Sue Barker at the helm of the BBC's Wimbledon coverage - BBC Pictures/Helen Murray

Clare Balding has spoken for the first time about her new role as the anchor of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, saying that she wants to make Sue Barker proud.

Balding – who is 52 – has been part of the Wimbledon broadcasting team since 1995. Her first appearance came only two years after she had finished her stint as one of the nation’s leading amateur jockeys.

Three-and-a-half months ago she was confirmed as the replacement for Barker, who stepped down at the end of last summer’s Wimbledon at the age of 66. The former England cricketer Isa Guha and newcomer Qasa Alom will make up the rest of the BBC’s presentation team.

“It’s a tremendous honour,” said Balding in an interview broadcast by the BBC’s London Live news bulletin. “Sue is a good friend of mine and has been really supportive and I will try to do her proud without trying to do what she did.”

Barker had been part of the BBC’s coverage for 30 years, taking over from Des Lynam as the main anchor in 2000. Only two previous presenters had held the role, namely David Coleman and Harry Carpenter.

Last June, Barker turned down the offer of a contract extension with the BBC. She clarified at the time that “I just feel the time is right.” She would later go on to criticise the BBC in her autobiography, Calling The Shots, but this was about the way they handled her departure from Question of Sport rather than anything to do with the Wimbledon coverage.

Qasa Alom, Clare Balding and Isa Guha will be part of a revamped BBC team at Wimbledon - BBC Pictures/Helen Murray

“I’m really excited about it,” said Balding. “Obviously I will be nervous, of course I will. It’s a big deal. This is one of the major sporting events in the world.”

In the same interview, Balding also suggested that there could be as much regime change on the Wimbledon courts as there has been in the commentary box.

“What I’m really looking forward to this year, and over the next five or six years, is seeing who will become the major stars of the next decade,” she said. “We have reached the end of Roger Federer’s reign here, and we are reaching the end of Novak Djokovic, who is still reigning supreme, but what next?

“What happens with Stefanos Tsitsipas or Felix Auger-Aliassime or Carlos Alcaraz? Could Ons Jabeur win this? Can they lift the trophy? Can they win the championship here at Wimbledon?”