Clare Balding to front Wimbledon for BBC over Channel 4’s election coverage

Channel 4 has been forced to drop plans to use Clare Balding as a face of its election coverage as she will be fronting Wimbledon for the BBC.

The date set this week by Rishi Sunak plays havoc with terrestrial broadcast scheduling which were otherwise going to be dominated by Euro 2024 and the tennis. While it was previously anticipated an election would be called in the autumn, Channel 4 had lined up Balding to feature alongside Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Emily Maitlis, Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart for election night.

But the channel’s head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton has confirmed on social media that Balding will be absent before returning for the broadcaster’s Paralympics coverage.

Channel 4 is election ready! July 4th for the best analysis and commentary. Unfortunately though - even superwoman @clarebalding can't be in two places at once....so she'll be covering Wimbledon for the BBC and back on C4 later in August for our Paralympic coverage https://t.co/XZhvx4QCq7 — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) May 23, 2024

Balding began working for Channel 4 in 2012 when she fronted their London Paralympics coverage. She had also presented the 2016 and 2020 Paralympics and has also worked on Crufts and horse racing for the corporation.

Her association with the BBC is even more extensive, however, as she joined as a trainee in 1994 and was handed a Wimbledon role a year later. She replaced Sue Barker as the Beeb’s main Wimbledon host in 2023.

It is unclear what Balding, a leading advocate for women’s sport, thinks of the corporation’s decision to hire Nick Kyrgios as a pundit this summer.

Caroline Nokes, the women and equalities committee chair, told Telegraph Sport earlier this week that the corporation should “hang its head in shame” for agreeing terms after he last year admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Jamie Klingler, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, also expressed dismay over the punditry job given Kyrgios has also retweeted the social-media posts of misogynist Andrew Tate.

In February last year, Kyrgios admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend, but a magistrate in Canberra, Australia, called the incident “a single act of stupidity or frustration” when sparing him a criminal record.