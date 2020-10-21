Clare Balding: 'Animals have shaped me more than people'

In the UK alone, there are an estimated 12 million households (that's around 44%) with a pet. Expand that to a global scale and there's an extraordinary number of furry, scaled, four- or even six-legged creatures co-habiting with humans.

Regardless of geography or type, these animals are to their owners much more than an animate object who shares their life. Be they a confidant, comforter, an enabler to life, a worker, or simply a source of boundless fun, they are their owner's personal hero, without whom life would be so much the poorer.

Someone who embraces this special bond is the broadcaster Clare Balding, who grew up surrounded by dogs, horses and ponies and has never really known a time without animals in her life.

View photos Clare on her pony Valkyrie with her brother Andrew More

Both personally and professionally, as the host of coverage of shows such as Royal Ascot and Crufts dog show, Balding lives and breathes the love of animals. She says she has been "shaped more by the animals in my life than the people".

"They've made me kinder, more patient and more responsible. I think a lot of people feel the same although maybe not a lot say it. But then not many people say they love their pet more than their partner, and I think in some cases that's definitely true."

So in tribute, Balding has written a book of 100 short factual stories taken from across centuries and cultures showing animals' contribution to human life, through astounding deeds and immense loyalty, and our attitude towards them.

View photos Clare Balding and Candy who was very protective of her and her brother More

And Balding says she thought 2020 was just the right time to pay homage.

"It's a celebration of animals that will hopefully also lift people's spirits and highlight the contribution they have made, and continue to make to our lives, especially in a year when most people's worlds have been turned upside down [because of the pandemic]. I think they have understood what their own animals bring them," she says.

"They really have given them so much joy and a reason to have a structure to their lives and bring in a lot of laughter when there's not a lot of that going on.

"We've needed them and they've needed us and I think people have really benefitted from having more time with their pets."

View photos Clare Balding and Sherlock the specialist fire detection dog who determines if a fire has been started deliberately More

